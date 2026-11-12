NASCAR Star Brad Keselowski Reveals Career Struggle as Six Opportunities Emerge

Brad Keselowski faces an important decision about his future in NASCAR after confirming he has six options to consider for the 2027 season. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion shared the update during the Championship Race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, following his planned departure from RFK Racing.

Keselowski is considering several career paths, including driving for another team, taking an ownership role, or working as a television analyst. Although driving remains his preferred option, he admitted he has some difficult decisions to make.

His comments gained more attention after his social media accounts on X, Instagram, and Facebook briefly went dark before returning with a message about starting a new chapter. He also revealed when fans should expect an announcement about his next move.

Brad Keselowski Reveals Six NASCAR Opportunities for 2027

Keselowski confirmed he has several strong opportunities to consider as he prepares to leave RFK Racing after the 2026 season.

“Yeah, there remains a number of really good opportunities for me to decide from here in the next couple of weeks,” Keselowski said.

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion explained that his choices include driving for another team, becoming an owner with a different organization or moving into television broadcasting.

“Hey, look, I’m not fighting on the front lines of a battlefield, so I guess maybe I’m a little tainted by that. But there are opportunities for me to compete with great teams or to be an owner with other teams or to do things in the TV booth.”

However, Keselowski made it clear that driving remains attractive to him.

“There’s a lot of great opportunities, and the driving ones right now are certainly very interesting to me,” he added.

He also admitted the number of options has made the decision difficult.

“Yeah, I mean, they’re all interesting, which makes it so hard. Candidly, I’m at a point where I have too many options, and I have to do a little soul-searching.”

Brad Keselowski Explains NASCAR Social Media Shake-Up

Keselowski attracted attention after his accounts on X, Instagram and Facebook went dark on Tuesday night. His previous posts disappeared before the accounts returned with a single message.

“Proud of where I’ve been. Ready for what’s next.”

The post featured a photograph of Keselowski standing in front of six vehicles representing different stages of his racing career.

During a later appearance at a Ford veterans event at Daytona, Keselowski explained why he cleared his social media accounts.

“Yes. On to the next chapter, my friend. There were some significant professional reasons to make sure that whatever next opportunity I have to announce, when it’s time to announce it, isn’t burdened by any of the past,” he said.

He explained that the decision involved removing old racing images and photographs rather than reacting to people’s opinions.

“…a lot of imagery and photography of different race vehicles, things that I have achieved or not achieved, crashed. Could have been any one of those two lately. And, you know, where I’m going and the things that I’m doing, you know, I want to stand on its own.”

Brad Keselowski Sets Timeline for NASCAR Future Decision

Keselowski has not ruled out any opportunity as he considers his next move. His options include competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, returning to the Truck Series, taking an ownership position or working in television.

He previously operated Brad Keselowski Racing, which competed in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Despite the different opportunities, Keselowski stressed that he needs to feel comfortable with whichever direction he chooses.

“You know, I would say nothing’s off limits. It’s more, I feel like the burden’s on me to get to a spot mentally with whatever decision I make that I feel good about. So, I feel that burden personally.”

He also provided a timeline for an announcement about his future.

“No, but one will come soon. I’m pretty confident I’ll have something here in the next 30, 60 days. And it’ll be fun and exciting.”

Keselowski confirmed his focus remains on the future rather than his departure from RFK Racing.

“You know, I’m not a look-back guy. I’m a look-forward guy. And although I haven’t got everything, you know, done yet for the forward part, as it gets closer, it just consumes all my time, energy, and mental space.”

With his RFK Racing chapter coming to an end, Keselowski expects to reveal his next career move within the next 30 to 60 days. His decision will determine whether he continues racing, takes on an ownership role or pursues another opportunity in NASCAR.