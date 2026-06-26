NASCAR: Brad Keselowski Shuts Down Internet Talks About Ford Partnership

NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski set the records straight regarding talks of his co-owned RFK Racing team switching manufacturers in the future. RFK Racing, formerly known as Roush Fenway Racing, has been a Ford organization since its debut in 1988.

With the rumors of Dodge finalizing a return to the Cup Series in 2027, many have speculated what teams will field the newly returned manufacturer.

For those on the internet who might have speculated it would be Keselowski’s team, the driver of the No. 6 shut down those talks on Thursday.

Keselowski says RFK Racing has a ‘multi-year agreement’ with Ford

In an X post on Thursday, Keselowski clarified his team’s relationship with Ford.

While he acknowledges anything to the contrary can make for “great internet talk,” the 42-year-old made it clear that RFK Racing and Ford are not parting ways any time soon.

“For those asking- RFK racing has multi year agreement with @fordracing and a commitment from their leadership to return the program to a championship contender. Any speculation else-wise makes for great internet talk but, it is not based on anything real,” Keselowski wrote.

Yesterday’s news about a potential Dodge return to the Cup Series in 2027, first reported by Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, left the NASCAR community guessing what teams would move to the manufacturer.

“Rammin is Racing,” a social media account that covers NASCAR, Kaulig Racing, and Shane van Gisbergen, believes Kaulig Racing will be the one to field Dodge in 2027. Yet, they acknowledged the rumors about RFK.

“There are rumors circling RFK but you can bank on one thing. Kaulig will finally be a tier 1 team and that is bound to come with some significant change and further developments,” they wrote via X.

After Keselowski’s post on Thursday, “Rammin is Racing” doubled down on their belief Kaulig Racing will be the team to field Dodge, saying it will be the “flagship” organization for the manufacturer.

“I know this is hard for some to believe but the team is Kaulig. Kaulig Racing will be Dodge’s flagship team. It’s not a mirage it’s not speculation it’s a fact. Before everyone gets upset about it or writes them off maybe give the whole thing a chance. It’s going to take time,” they wrote via X.

Keselowski previously drove for Dodge in the Cup Series

Although Keselowski put the rumors to bed about his relationship with Ford, it makes sense why fans would speculate Dodge would partner with RFK Racing.

That’s because Keselowski once drove a Dodge for Team Penske. In his first three seasons in the Cup Series (2010-2012), Keselowski drove under the Dodge banner, piloting the No. 12 in 2010 and the No. 2 in 2011 and 2012.

Keselowski won the last championship for Dodge in 2012, the first driver to do so since Richard Petty in 1975. It was Keselowski’s first and only championship amid his 17th full-time season of Cup Series racing.

Keselowski has grown a great relationship with Ford as it was the manufacturer that replaced Dodge at Team Penske in 2013. After leaving Team Penske after the 2021 season, Keselowski partnered up with car owner Jack Roush to former Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Since getting behind the wheel of the No. 6 car for the team, Keselowski has earned one victory, coming at Darlington in May 2024.