Why Was NASCAR Truck Series Bristol Qualifying Canceled Today? When is the Race?

NASCAR halted Truck Series qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, after a lengthy lightning hold on Thursday afternoon, and the field for tonight’s UNOH 250 will now be set by the rulebook instead of the clock.

Nine trucks were still lined up to qualify when the red flag flew, leaving Chase points leader Layne Riggs to open the Truck Series’ new seven-race Chase format from a Bristol pole he never got to officially earn.

Qualifying began at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS2, and Bristol’s own account warned fans of approaching storms and told them to seek shelter, according to Bristol track officials on social media. By roughly 4:40 p.m. EDT, trackside reporters covering the session had Jake Garcia atop an incomplete leaderboard after 28 trucks had run, while Tanner Gray and Tristan McKee were scratched by mechanical trouble. FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass later confirmed the session would not resume, with Thursday’s grid instead following NASCAR’s qualifying metric, a formula built around car owner points.

That formula favors Riggs, who topped Thursday’s practice session at 124.987 mph ahead of Ty Majeski, Jake Garcia, Gio Ruggiero and Connor Mosack, according to Jayski’s full race weekend coverage. Pockrass picked Riggs to win outright, listing Majeski, Honeycutt, Smith and Hemric to round out his top five, according to his earlier top-five race prediction.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES — UNOH 250 STARTING LINEUP Bristol Motor Speedway • Presented by Ohio Logistics Row Pos Car Driver Team 1 1 34 Layne Riggs (C) Love’s Travel Stops/Peak Ford 2 38 Chandler Smith (C) QuickTie Ford 2 3 11 Kaden Honeycutt (C) Mobil 1 Toyota 4 77 Tristan McKee (C) RCA Chevrolet 3 5 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar International Toyota 6 62 William Sawalich (i) Soundgear Toyota 4 7 19 Daniel Hemric (C) Delphi Chevrolet 8 88 Ty Majeski (C) Great Lakes Flooring/Menards Ford 5 9 16 Justin Haley RAM RAM 10 9 Grant Enfinger (C) Grant County Mulch Chevrolet 6 11 42 Parker Eatmon Vetted Ventures Chevrolet 12 98 Jake Garcia Quanta/Curb Records Ford 7 13 18 Tyler Ankrum (C) LIUNA Chevrolet 14 99 Ben Rhodes (C) Bommarito Ford 8 15 10 Corey LaJoie Mopar RAM 16 5 Bayley Currey Monster Truck Wars Toyota 9 17 12 Brenden Queen # Cummins RAM 18 13 Cole Butcher # Atlantic Tilt Load Ford 10 19 17 Giovanni Ruggiero (C) First Auto Group Toyota 20 15 Tanner Gray Black’s Tire Toyota 11 21 91 Christian Eckes (C) Motion Industries Chevrolet 22 7 Connor Mosack (C) Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet 12 23 25 Regan Smith RAM RAM 24 14 Mini Tyrrell # RAM RAM 13 25 1 Nick Leitz (C) Precision Measurements Inc Toyota 26 4 Connor Hall AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics 14 27 44 Andres Perez De Lara BLAC/Go Kart Mania Academy Chevrolet 28 45 Landen Lewis (C) Utilitra/J.F. Electric Chevrolet 15 29 26 Dawson Sutton Tennessee VOLS Chevrolet 30 33 Frankie Muniz Morgan & Morgan Ford 16 31 56 Timmy Hill Coble Enterprises Toyota 32 81 Kris Wright iHeartRadio/F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet 17 33 22 Jackson Macenko PolyDyn Performance Coatings Ford 34 76 Caden Kvapil Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals Chevrolet 18 35 2 Luke Baldwin Mohawk Northeast Inc Ford 36 75 Nick Sanchez FMS Solutions Chevrolet Did Not Qualify: #90 Justin Carroll. Track Race Record: Brad Keselowski, 08/21/14, 1:09:35, 91.919 mph. Data provided by NASCAR Statistics, 9/17/2026.

Weather Outlook Turns Uncertain For Saturday’s Cup Race

Bristol’s Cup Series weekend begins Friday with practice and qualifying before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race runs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on USA Network. Saturday’s daytime forecast calls for mid-80s heat and a 40 to 50 percent chance of afternoon storms, according to the National Weather Service’s Bristol forecast.

Conditions should improve by the green flag, with lows in the mid-60s and an evening storm chance closer to 20 to 30 percent, according to a detailed breakdown of Saturday’s outlook. NASCAR has already updated its wet-weather tire policy for the weekend, letting teams switch to wet tires if rain falls after a race starts, according to a Motorsport.com report.

Layne Riggs Leads Truck Series Chase Field Into Bristol

The UNOH 250 opens the first Truck Series Chase, a seven-race Chase format that skips elimination rounds and simply tallies points down the stretch, according to NASCAR’s official Chase entry announcement.

Riggs enters at 2,100 points, 25 ahead of Honeycutt and 35 up on Smith, with Eckes, Ruggiero, Majeski, Enfinger, Hemric, Rhodes and Ankrum rounding out the 10-driver field, according to Frontstretch’s breakdown of the Chase standings. Bristol is one of two short tracks left before the season closes at Homestead on Nov. 6, with no reset round to erase a bad night.

ThorSport, which fields Majeski and Rhodes, has not won since Phoenix in November 2024, but considers Bristol a track where that drought should end, according to NASCAR’s ThorSport Chase preview. Bristol Motor Speedway’s own preview framed Riggs and Front Row Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith as the tandem to beat entering an 8 p.m. EDT green flag on FS1, according to the speedway’s official release.

Thursday’s lightning hold delayed the start of the Truck Series’ new Chase, but it did not change the outlook. Riggs leads, the format has no reset round, and Bristol’s short track still has a habit of rearranging fields late.