NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Has a Blunt Answer for His Harshest Critics

Bubba Wallace has found a different way to deal with the constant criticism that follows him online. Instead of blocking every negative account or staying away from social media completely, the NASCAR Cup Series driver now uses one simple question to decide how much the comments should matter.

Wallace told reporters at Richmond Raceway on Friday that he stayed off social media for much of the 2026 season because of the volume of negativity surrounding him. He later returned for personal reasons but said he remains disconnected from his professional accounts. With the NASCAR Cup Series regular season nearing its end, Wallace is focused on racing, playoff position and his work on the track rather than the noise online.

Bubba Wallace Steps Away From Social Media

Bubba Wallace said he stayed away from social media for about the first four months of the season, and possibly longer. The 23XI Racing driver explained that he eventually returned because he wanted to keep up with friends, rather than reconnect with racing discussions.

“You can only go through the banking app and photos app so many times where you want to see what your friends are doing.”

He added that he has remained disconnected from his professional page. Wallace also avoids many 23XI Racing accounts and fan pages where criticism often appears.

Before stepping away, Wallace had tried muting, unfollowing and blocking people. He said that approach could never fully solve the problem because new negative posts kept appearing.

“Yeah, you’re never catching up. It is what it is.”

Bubba Wallace Uses One Question

Rather than spending time fighting every negative comment, Bubba Wallace now uses a simple question as his personal filter.

“I mean yeah, it’s just when you sit there and you read that stuff and you tell yourself… ‘Has anybody ever climbed in a race car?. So the words really don’t matter. But that’s not going to stop it. No. That’s part of it.”

The question reflects Wallace’s view of the difference between online criticism and the demands of racing at the NASCAR Cup Series level. A Cup car weighs about 3,400 pounds, while drivers face speeds above 180 mph and the physical and mental pressure of a full season.

For Wallace, the comments do not disappear, but he has chosen not to give them the same importance.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race Tightens

Wallace enters the final part of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season in 14th place in the playoff standings, 39 points ahead of Austin Cindric in 16th.

He qualified sixth for Saturday night’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. The result gives Wallace another opportunity to strengthen his position before the regular season ends.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race remains important for Wallace, and he needs solid finishes to secure his place in the Chase.

His comments also show how social media has become part of the pressure high-profile NASCAR drivers face. Wallace has dealt with intense online criticism throughout his career, but he is now choosing to keep his attention on racing.

As the NASCAR Cup Series moves toward the playoff cutoff, Bubba Wallace’s message is clear: the criticism can continue, but one question helps him decide whether those words deserve his attention.