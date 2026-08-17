NASCAR Cup Series Driver Stunned by Rule That Could Cost Him a Major Rookie Honor

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey Heim questions a rule that could deny him Rookie of the Year honors despite his strong Cup results. Again

Corey Heim has questioned the value of the NASCAR Rookie of the Year award after NASCAR’s eligibility rules ended his chance to compete for the honor when he becomes a full-time Cup Series driver.

Heim, who is set to join 23XI Racing full-time in 2027, has already made 15 NASCAR Cup Series starts across the 2025 and 2026 seasons. He has also won twice in 2026 while running a part-time schedule.

NASCAR’s current Rookie of the Year rules allow drivers to have no more than 12 previous Cup starts before their rookie season. Drivers must also apply for the award. Because Heim passed the limit and did not apply this year, he cannot compete for the NASCAR Rookie of the Year award now or in 2027.

Corey Heim Questions NASCAR Rookie of the Year Value

After the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway, Corey Heim spoke about the rule and its effect on the NASCAR Rookie of the Year award.

“I mean, yeah, my only problem with it really is, you’re sort of losing value to that award. I think if you want that award to mean something, if you’re giving somebody a trophy and you say, here you go, you’re the best rookie, are you really? Or are you not? That’s my thing: if you’re gonna give someone a trophy and take a picture, make it worth something, and it’s losing its value. But that’s just my opinion, and it’s not the end of the world; we’ll keep moving forward.”

Heim said he will continue moving forward despite missing the chance to compete for the NASCAR Rookie of the Year honor.

NASCAR Rookie of the Year Rules Explained

NASCAR vice president of racing communications Mike Forde confirmed the rules that now control Rookie of the Year eligibility across its national series.

“The rookie designation has changed over the years. And also, not all rookies are created equal, in that to be a rookie, you actually have to apply to be a rookie of the year candidate. So you can go through the entire season and be a first-year driver, and not technically be a rookie of the year candidate, if you didn’t apply to do so.”

Forde said NASCAR recently changed the NASCAR Rookie of the Year criteria. Cup Series drivers can have no more than 12 starts before the rookie season they want to enter. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has a 10-start limit, while the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has an eight-start limit.

Those rules prevent Corey Heim from entering the NASCAR Rookie of the Year race in 2027.

Corey Heim Balances NASCAR Cup Series and Trucks

Corey Heim has continued to build experience while splitting his time between the NASCAR Cup Series and the Truck Series. He said the schedule has both benefits and drawbacks, especially because he does not race in the Cup Series every week.

“Yeah, I think there’s goods involving that and also bads. Of course, the bad being you’re not in the seat every week, and you can’t get those constant reps like those other guys and kind of be really sharp as soon as you unload and go to practice.”

Heim also said the part-time schedule gives him more time to prepare and review races. He believes that can help drivers who face the major step from the Truck Series or O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Corey Heim’s two Cup wins in 2026 have strengthened his record despite his limited schedule. He will now focus on his 2027 move to 23XI Racing, while the NASCAR Rookie of the Year debate continues around the rules that have already ruled him out.