NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Reveals the One Thing He Thinks Went Wrong for Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick has been the standout driver of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, but teammate Bubba Wallace believes he has finally uncovered the secret behind that success. After Reddick opened the year with five wins in the first 12 races and built a 51-point lead over Denny Hamlin in the standings, Wallace offered a humorous explanation that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Speaking on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast, Wallace linked Reddick’s hot streak to a purchase he made earlier this season. According to Wallace, the turning point came when Reddick bought one of Jimmie Johnson’s former buses.

The comment came just before Reddick suffered his first DNF of the season at Michigan International Speedway, creating an unexpected twist in one of the strongest starts to a NASCAR Cup Series campaign in recent years.

Bubba Wallace Connects Tyler Reddick’s Success to Jimmie Johnson’s Bus

Wallace’s explanation centered on a famous piece of NASCAR history. During the podcast, he joked that Tyler Reddick’s success began after purchasing Jimmie Johnson’s retired bus.

“We figured it out, though, cause Tyler, I forgot where we were, I think we were in Nashville. So, Tyler bought Jimmy Johnson’s old bus. He’s been sleeping with a horseshoe up his a**. That’s what it was,” Wallace said.

The joke referenced a memorable comment from 2010 when Kevin Harvick said Johnson’s team had “a golden horseshoe stuck up their a**” after another dominant performance. Johnson was at the height of his career at the time and would go on to become a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Wallace playfully suggested that Reddick inherited the same good luck when he acquired the bus. The timing fit the narrative, as Reddick quickly became the most successful driver in the NASCAR Cup Series with five wins in the opening 12 races.

Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Run Hits Trouble at Michigan

The Tyler Reddick NASCAR story took a different turn during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Reddick’s strong run of results ended when he became involved in a multi-car accident during Stage 2.

The crash caused significant damage to his car and resulted in his first DNF of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. After the race, Reddick described what happened.

“I got clipped. Backed it into the wall, unfortunately. I was trying not to back it into the wall, but that happened; we kind of bounced off of it. The guys were trying to miss other cars, and unfortunately, Austin had nowhere to go. That kind of finished the car off,” Wallace told Motorsport.com.

The incident ended his day early, but it did little to erase the advantage he had built through months of strong performances.

Tyler Reddick’s Success Keeps Him on Top of NASCAR Standings

Following the Michigan race, Wallace could not resist returning to the joke. He suggested the bus had lost its magic after the setback.

“So, yeah, that bus has been having some problems. So I think the mechanics took that horseshoe out.”

The exchange highlighted the friendship between the two 23XI Racing teammates and showed the lighter side of life in the NASCAR garage.

Despite the Michigan disappointment, Tyler Reddick remains in a strong position in the NASCAR Cup Series championship race. His five victories, consistent stage points, and steady performances have helped him maintain a sizeable lead in the standings.

While Wallace’s horseshoe theory was clearly meant as a joke, Tyler Reddick’s success remains one of the biggest stories in NASCAR. As the season approaches the playoffs, rivals will keep looking for ways to stop the driver leading most of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.