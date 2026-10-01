NASCAR: Carson Hocevar Ends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and TJ Majors’ Kansas Wreck Argument

Carson Hocevar settled a NASCAR debate between Dale Earnhardt Jr. and TJ Majors after a Lap 122 crash at Kansas Speedway. Hocevar’s No. 77 was involved in a multi-car wreck with Bubba Wallace, Zane Smith and Josh Berry. Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 made contact with Hocevar near the flag stand before Hocevar turned right and hit Ty Gibbs.

Earnhardt Jr. believed Keselowski’s contact helped cause the crash, while Majors, Keselowski’s spotter, disagreed. Hocevar had already said the contact was not payback. During the latest Dirty Air show, Earnhardt Jr. contacted Hocevar directly to settle the NASCAR argument.

Hocevar’s response backed Majors and explained what he was trying to do when his car turned right.

NASCAR Wreck at Kansas Sparks Dale Earnhardt Jr. Debate

Earnhardt Jr. explained why he believed Keselowski’s contact contributed to the NASCAR wreck.

“The 77 was laying back just a little bit to try to get a good launch on the car in front of him. And Brad and the 77 connect, right around the flag stand. There’s a push coming from Brad. And at the very moment that Brad gives him the push, it turns the 77 loose, and he corrects back to the right into the 54 of Ty Gibbs.”

Earnhardt Jr. added: “My opinion is if Brad doesn’t hit him, he doesn’t hit the 54.”

Majors disagreed and pointed to Hocevar’s own comments after the NASCAR race.

“I guess Carson wasn’t driving the car,” Majors said. “You were. He said in his interview, he was shooting the middle. Apparently, you know more than him.”

Earnhardt Jr. then relied on the replay.

“He’s having to correct. You can see it in the f***ing video right here, TJ. I believe that if the 6 doesn’t hit him, he doesn’t hit the 54.”

Carson Hocevar Settles the NASCAR Argument

Earnhardt Jr. asked Hocevar directly during the Dirty Air show. He texted the NASCAR driver, explained the argument, and asked who was correct.

Hocevar’s answer supported Majors’ view.

“I turned right. That’s on me,” Hocevar wrote. “I don’t actually think the 6 had anything to do with it. I tried faking the 9 to the bottom and switched to the middle.”

Hocevar’s message explained the move. He was trying to make Chase Elliott’s No. 9 believe he would move to the bottom before switching toward the middle. Hocevar said the right turn was his decision and not a correction caused by Keselowski’s push.

The timing of the contact made the incident look different on the replay, but Hocevar said the No. 6 did not cause his contact with Gibbs.

Earnhardt Jr. accepted the explanation.

“So the bump happens right as he’s faking the 9. I was fooled. You were right,” he said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and TJ Majors Continue NASCAR Debate

Majors then reminded Earnhardt Jr. that he read the incident correctly.

“It’s not like I spot these races every week.”

Earnhardt Jr. responded by pointing to his own NASCAR racing experience.

“Well, I mean, I f****** raced all my life, so I have a little credibility,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “Look, two guys having a conversation. You were right. I was wrong. And I told you.”

Majors then added: “To be honest, you haven’t raced a Cup race in almost nine years.”

“You can f***ing stop there,” Earnhardt Jr. replied.

Hocevar’s response ended the main disagreement over the Kansas NASCAR wreck.