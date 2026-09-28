NASCAR Cup Series: Losers at Kansas Speedway After Costly Race

Kyle Larson turned the Hollywood Casino 400 into a record-setting NASCAR Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway, but several Chase drivers left Kansas with major problems. Larson led 235 of 267 laps, swept both stages, and scored 76 points in his 0.565-second win over Austin Cindric.

For Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, Carson Hocevar and others, the NASCAR Kansas race brought lost points, damaged cars and missed chances. The Kansas Speedway results also changed the NASCAR standings with six races left.

The biggest setbacks came from Briscoe’s late-race fade, Logano’s drop from the pole to 20th, and a restart crash involving several Chase drivers.

Chase Briscoe Loses Ground in NASCAR Standings

Chase Briscoe came close to turning the NASCAR Kansas race into a major championship result. After the final pit cycle, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver passed Larson with 30 laps remaining and briefly took control.

Larson stayed close and regained the lead with seven laps left. Briscoe later said he should have used an aero-block more aggressively. He entered what he called “desperation mode,” using the top lane and hitting the wall more than once while trying to build a run.

Briscoe finished fourth behind Cindric and Denny Hamlin. He lost 36 points to Larson and now sits 123 points behind the championship leader. A win would have reduced the gap to 81 points.

The result leaves Briscoe with more work to do as the NASCAR Chase continues toward Las Vegas.

Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick Struggle at Kansas

Joey Logano also suffered a costly NASCAR Kansas result. Rain canceled practice and qualifying, so the starting order came from the rule book. Logano started from the pole but finished 20th.

Logano entered Kansas fourth in the Chase standings, 67 points behind Larson. His Team Penske teammate Cindric finished second, while Ryan Blaney placed fifth. Logano, however, never became a factor after the opening stint.

Tyler Reddick also had a difficult day without being caught in the major restart crash. The 23XI Racing driver ran near 34th during the first stint and nearly went a lap down. He later moved as high as fifth before hitting the wall.

Reddick then lost more time during an 18-second pit stop after the crew had trouble tightening the left-front wheel. He finished 11th, behind teammate Bubba Wallace, and said the team has “big problems.” Reddick remained seventh in the NASCAR standings.

Restart Wreck Hurts Hocevar, Berry and Gibbs

The biggest NASCAR crash at Kansas came before the halfway mark. Carson Hocevar tried to run the middle lane while Ty Gibbs moved through the same area. Contact between the two triggered a multi-car wreck.

Hocevar had shown speed earlier, running three-wide for the lead and finishing inside the top five in Stage 1. After losing track position during pit stops, the crash left him with more damage. He finished 33rd, three laps down, and dropped to 11th in the NASCAR standings, 150 points behind Larson.

Josh Berry also became a victim of the Kansas restart wreck. The Wood Brothers driver started 10th and was running in the outside lane when the crash spread across the track. He had nowhere to go and finished 35th, 10 laps down.

Gibbs finished 17th after starting fifth and slipped to sixth in the standings, 94 points behind Larson. Chris Buescher finished 23rd after taking damage, while Zane Smith ended 31st.

Noah Gragson was the only driver to retire. His engine failed while he was inside the top 20, producing white smoke and ending his race. He finished as the only DNF in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas.