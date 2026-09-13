NASCAR: Carson Hocevar Says Brad Keselowski Rivalry Is Good for the Sport After Viral Clash

The Carson Hocevar and Brad Keselowski feud has moved beyond the track and into NASCAR’s social media spotlight. Days after their contact at Darlington Raceway, Hocevar said the incident has spread across TikTok and reached people who do not normally follow NASCAR.

The Spire Motorsports driver said his TikTok feed is filled with clips of the incident and noted that one video had passed one million views. Hocevar believes that wider attention can help NASCAR reach new fans.

The incident unfolded late in Stage 1 at the Cook Out Southern 500, as Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet got into Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford. Keselowski spun, finished 23rd, and later warned Hocevar that his day was coming hard.

Carson Hocevar and Brad Keselowski Clash Goes Viral

Hocevar said the Carson Hocevar and Brad Keselowski clash has reached viewers outside NASCAR’s usual audience. He said his TikTok “For You” page has been filled with posts about the incident, including one clip that received more than one million views.

“I happen to scroll on TikTok or whatever, and I’m pretty much my whole ‘For You’ page. It’s just me on my own page,” Hocevar said.

He added that comments on the videos showed people who did not appear to be regular NASCAR fans were seeing the incident.

“I have to imagine that’s good,” Hocevar said.

The NASCAR TikTok attention follows several days of discussion around the Carson Hocevar and Brad Keselowski incident.

NASCAR TikTok Drama Follows Darlington Contact

Hocevar spent several laps trying to pass Keselowski through Turns 3 and 4 at Darlington. Contact with Keselowski’s left rear sent the RFK Racing driver into a spin. Hocevar finished 11th.

After the race, Keselowski issued a warning.

“His day is coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson,” Keselowski said.

Hocevar later described the incident as hard racing. He said, “S— happens sometimes when we’re racing hard,” and explained that he was trying to be aggressive and hurt Keselowski’s momentum.

Immediately after the race, Hocevar told reporters, “He spun.” He also said he would “tighten my belts” and later added, “I do everything for TV and entertainment purposes… I just do it for the clicks.”

Brad Keselowski Responds Before NASCAR Gateway Race

Keselowski said Saturday that handling the situation while focusing on racing has been difficult.

“How to walk that line is difficult,” Keselowski said.

When asked about Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson saying escalation could involve RFK’s playoff cars, Keselowski replied, “Bring it. I’ll fight back with anybody in the garage.”

Keselowski also said NASCAR is in a different era and that younger drivers may have to learn through their own experiences.

“We’re in a different day and age,” Keselowski said. “At some point, everybody just has to touch the hot stove and learn.”

NASCAR has discussed the matter internally but has not announced penalties or scheduled a hauler meeting. Officials planned to monitor the situation during Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hocevar entered the weekend 12th in the NASCAR playoff standings. His growing social media presence and merchandise sales have also made him one of the more visible young drivers in NASCAR.

Kyle Larson said he would watch the Carson Hocevar and Brad Keselowski situation but hoped something “cool happens” while staying out of it.

Hocevar has continued to view the attention as part of NASCAR’s long history of rivalries and entertainment.

“It’s been a facet of the game for forever,” he said. “We love the talking points about us and being relevant.”