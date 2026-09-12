NASCAR Driver Brad Keselowski Sends Ominous Message as Carson Hocevar Feud Takes Another Turn

Brad Keselowski is not backing down from his growing NASCAR feud with Carson Hocevar. The RFK Racing driver and co-owner spoke Saturday as the NASCAR Cup Series moved from Darlington Raceway to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Keselowski was asked how he planned to race Hocevar after their contact in last weekend’s Cook Out Southern 500.

He did not give a clear plan, saying the situation would be decided on the track. “You live and you figure it out in the moment, and it’ll play out however it plays out,” Keselowski said. His latest comments came six days after Hocevar sent Keselowski into the wall during Stage 1 at Darlington, adding more tension to an already heated NASCAR situation.

NASCAR Feud Started After Darlington Contact

The NASCAR feud began with a Lap 107 incident at Darlington. Hocevar moved up the track and made contact with the left rear of Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford. The contact sent Keselowski into the wall and ended his strong position in the race.

Keselowski finished 23rd, while Hocevar finished 11th. Hocevar was already in the NASCAR playoffs as the No. 12 seed.

Keselowski was direct after the race.

“He ran into me,” he said.

When asked if there was history between the two NASCAR drivers, Keselowski replied, “No, but there will be. His day is coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson.”

Hocevar said the contact was not intentional and did not apologize.

“He spun,” Hocevar said with a smile.

When told about Keselowski’s warning, Hocevar responded, “I’ll tighten my belts.”

Brad Keselowski Responds to Carson Hocevar

Hocevar later said both drivers were racing hard and that contact happens in NASCAR. He also questioned the value of apology calls after incidents, describing them as “artificial.”

The NASCAR situation then grew when Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson discussed the feud on Jeff Gluck’s podcast. Dickerson warned that retaliation against Hocevar could affect more than one car because RFK Racing has other drivers in the NASCAR playoffs.

Keselowski responded firmly.

“Bring it. I’ll fight back with anybody in the garage.”

Keselowski also rejected Dickerson’s claim that he had deliberately held Hocevar up before the crash.

Asked about Dickerson saying Keselowski “knew what he was doing,” Keselowski said he was “just not really interested in any comments from people who aren’t in the race cars.”

NASCAR Drivers Set for Another Meeting at Gateway

Keselowski, 42, is a veteran NASCAR driver and team owner. He is not in the NASCAR playoffs this year. Hocevar, 23, is in the playoffs and has gained attention for his aggressive racing style.

Hall of Famers Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett have also criticized Hocevar’s driving style.

NASCAR officials said they discussed the Darlington incident during their weekly competition meeting but had no plans for a formal meeting with the drivers.

The two NASCAR drivers will race together again Sunday in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway. The 1.25-mile track places a strong focus on track position and late-race positioning.

Keselowski has not outlined a specific response to Hocevar. Instead, he said he will deal with the situation when it happens.

“You live and you figure it out in the moment, and it’ll play out however it plays out.”