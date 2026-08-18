NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell Faces Harsh Reality as Fans Push Back

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell has admitted that the sport moved too far from its traditional identity while trying to attract new fans. Speaking on the Racin’ With The Boys podcast, O’Donnell said NASCAR made changes that did not always feel true to the sport. He said longtime NASCAR fans noticed and made their concerns clear.

NASCAR now wants to listen more closely to its core fans while also bringing new viewers into the sport. O’Donnell pointed to recent races at Bowman Gray and North Wilkesboro as signs that NASCAR is responding to fan feedback. He also discussed the race-weekend experience, Sunday television numbers, Saturday events and the possibility of adding more midweek races as NASCAR looks for ways to grow its audience.

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell Wants Fans Heard

O’Donnell said NASCAR made mistakes by trying to become something different while seeking new audiences. He said the approach risked pushing longtime fans away.

“We tried to do some things just differently that didn’t feel like NASCAR, thinking new fans would come in. And our existing fans kind of called [expletive] on us.”

O’Donnell said NASCAR must embrace its identity and show existing supporters that their views matter. He pointed to Bowman Gray and North Wilkesboro as examples of NASCAR responding to that feedback.

“We can’t have 36 of those, but our fans are like, ‘Okay, these guys are listening. They haven’t forgotten about us. ”

He added that NASCAR does not want separate groups of old and new fans.

“The goal isn’t to have core and new. The goal is to have all these people be core fans as we go and have them be proud of it.”

NASCAR Race Weekends Could Become Bigger Events

O’Donnell also discussed how NASCAR can improve the experience for fans attending races. He said newcomers need clearer reasons to visit the track, understand the venue and enjoy the full race weekend.

He pointed to Michigan, where 5,600 campers attended, as an example.

“People are bringing their kids. They’re there Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

He said NASCAR wants race weekends to include families, music, social activities and other entertainment instead of focusing only on the race itself.

“Making it an event, making it a place where families can come out as well, have some fun, listen to some music, be around people you want to be around, and making an event versus just a race.”

NASCAR Schedule Could Include More Midweek Races

O’Donnell said Sunday remains important because NASCAR gets its largest television audience on that day. However, he said the organization could consider more weekday races.

“We do some Saturdays, but at the end of the day you got to grow your ratings. For us that’s been the sweet spot. Sunday is where the most eyeballs are on the sport.”

He also said NASCAR must consider short-track racing when planning Friday and Saturday events.

“As we look at when we race, where we race, could we do a midweek race here or there as well?” he said. “So, there might be some opportunities to do that.”

For Saturday races, NASCAR is also looking at ways to bring more fans inside the track. O’Donnell cited Cup Series drivers, young competitors, concessions and ticket pricing as areas that could help attendance.

“Some of the Cup guys are coming back and racing on Saturdays. It puts more eyeballs on the series and more of the young guys get to compete against some of the best.”

Meta description: NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell admits mistakes, vows to listen to fans, and reveals possible changes to race weekends and the NASCAR schedule.