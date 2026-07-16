Samantha Busch Left Emotional as Long-Held Kyle Busch Dream Finally Comes True at Bowman Gray

Samantha Busch shared an emotional tribute after Bowman Gray Stadium announced the inaugural Kyle Busch Invitational, a special event honoring the late NASCAR champion, scheduled for August 21, 2026. The Kyle Busch Invitational will feature Legend car and Bandolero races at the historic Winston-Salem venue, with all proceeds supporting The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund.

Samantha explained that the event fulfills one of her late husband’s dreams while continuing his legacy beyond the NASCAR Cup Series. The Kyle Busch Invitational will air live on FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel, giving fans across the country a chance to celebrate one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers.

Kyle Busch Invitational Honors NASCAR Champions’ Grassroots Racing Dream

Samantha said Kyle always believed grassroots racing represented the heart of NASCAR. In her Instagram post, she reflected on the moments that meant the most to him.

“Some of Kyle’s happiest moments weren’t just on Sundays. They were spent at local tracks with Brexton, helping young drivers, talking racing with fans, and investing in the next generation of our sport.”

She added that Bowman Gray Stadium held a special place in Kyle’s heart.

“Kyle truly believed grassroots racing was the heart of NASCAR and bringing a Legend car race to Bowman Gray was something he talked about often because he knew how special that place is to drivers and fans alike.”

Kyle Busch died on May 21, 2026, at age 41 after complications from pneumonia. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion remains the all-time wins leader across NASCAR’s three national series. He also built a reputation for supporting short-track racing and mentoring young competitors throughout his career.

Samantha Busch Says Kyle Busch Invitational Keeps His Legacy Alive

Samantha said the announcement means a great deal because it turns one of Kyle Busch’s dreams into reality.

“Seeing one of Kyle’s dreams live on through this event means so much to our family. I’m so incredibly grateful to Ben Kennedy and everyone who helped make this dream a reality.”

She also shared what she hopes fans experience during the event.

“I know this night will celebrate everything Kyle loved. Great racing, passionate fans, young talent and the grassroots racing community. Thank you for helping carry on a piece of Kyle’s legacy while also supporting The Bundle of Joy Fund. I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor him.”

Bowman Gray Stadium is NASCAR’s oldest continuously operating sanctioned track. Known as “The Madhouse,” it has hosted generations of racers. Kyle Busch competed there several times, including recent NASCAR All-Star events, and often praised the track’s importance to the sport.

Kyle Busch Invitational Supports Bundle of Joy Fund

The Kyle Busch Invitational will showcase Legend cars and Bandoleros, two entry-level racing divisions that help develop future NASCAR drivers. Organizers expect a strong field of young racers and experienced short-track competitors.

The event will also raise money for The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund. The nonprofit, founded by Samantha and Kyle Busch in 2015, helps couples facing infertility by providing financial grants for IVF treatment. Inspired by the couple’s own journey to parenthood, the organization has awarded more than $2 million in grants and helped more than 100 babies be born.

The Kyle Busch Invitational will give fans an opportunity to celebrate his lasting impact on NASCAR while supporting families through the Bundle of Joy Fund, continuing the legacy he cared deeply about.