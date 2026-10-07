NASCAR Purses and Payouts For Charlotte Race: How Much Money Will Drivers Make?

Sunday’s Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway offers a NASCAR Cup Series purse of $11,233,037, according to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass. The winning team stands to collect roughly $579,600 of that total.
That figure matches the Loudon and Las Vegas purses, so the Chase brings no prize-money bump, and what drivers actually pocket stays locked inside private contracts.
The race is Round 6 of 10 in the Chase and the first fall Cup race on the 1.5-mile oval since 2017, before the Roval ran from 2018 through 2025. Thirty-nine cars are entered, three of them non-chartered, including Corey Heim’s No. 67 for 23XI Racing, Gray Gaulding’s No. 66 for Garage 66 and NY Racing’s No. 44, according to NASCAR.com.
How the Bank of America 400 Purse Breaks Down
NASCAR does not pay a pure finishing-position purse. Court documents unsealed in October 2025 show a fixed owner pool of a little over $182 million for the season, with a base of about $141,000 per charter for each event, according to Forbes‘ Greg Engle. That base stays with the team. A separate performance pool of more than $91 million is paid on a two-year rolling average of owner points.
The finishing-position slice follows a published payout curve. The winner receives 5.160% of the purse, second place 4.067%, 10th place 3.341%, 20th place 2.479% and 36th place 1.218%, according to Racing News‘ transcription of filings.
Applied to Charlotte’s reported $11,233,037, the curve pays about $579,600 for first, $456,800 for second, $375,300 for 10th, $278,500 for 20th and $136,800 for 36th. Contingency awards and year-end points fund contributions sit inside the posted purse. Open cars do not receive the charter base.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Blue Cross NC 300 reported a purse of $1,661,806 and the Craftsman Truck Series race $789,700.
The May Coca-Cola 600 weekend posted a Cup purse of $13,855,363, a larger figure tied to the longer, bigger event rather than a playoff designation, according to Pockrass.
Driver share is a private contract, not a NASCAR rule. Driver cuts ranged from about 5% to 50%, former Cup driver Landon Cassill said in 2014, with drivers at the high end often drawing no salary. A commonly used working estimate for a mid-tier deal is 40%, which turns a $579,600 winning check into roughly $232,000. A star on a salary-heavy deal at 10% to 20% takes about $58,000 to $116,000 for a win.
|BANK OF AMERICA 400 — ENTRY LIST
|NASCAR Cup Series • 39 Drivers • Odds Presented by DraftKings
|POS
|Driver
|Age
|Hometown
|Sponsor
|Team
|Crew Chief
|Odds
|1
|Ross Chastain
|33
|Alva, Florida
|Choice Privileges
|Trackhouse Racing
|Brandon McSwain
|+5000
|2
|Austin Cindric
|28
|Mooresville, North Carolina
|Menards / Libman
|Team Penske
|Brian Wilson
|+2000
|3
|Austin Dillon
|36
|Welcome, North Carolina
|Morgan & Morgan
|Richard Childress Racing
|Richard Boswell II
|+25000
|4
|Noah Gragson
|28
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|TruckClub / Rush Truck Centers
|Front Row Motorsports
|Grant Hutchens
|+50000
|5
|Kyle Larson
|34
|Elk Grove, California
|HendrickCars.com
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|+450
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|42
|Rochester Hills, Michigan
|Trimble
|RFK Racing
|Mike Skarbowski
|+5000
|7
|Daniel Suárez
|34
|Monterrey, Mexico
|Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|+6500
|8
|Chase Elliott
|30
|Dawsonville, Georgia
|UniFirst
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|+1800
|9
|Ty Dillon
|34
|Welcome, North Carolina
|Sea Best
|Kaulig Racing
|Andrew Dickeson
|+100000
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|45
|Chesterfield, Virginia
|Progressive Insurance
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gayle
|+450
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|32
|High Point, North Carolina
|Discount Tire
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|+1100
|12
|AJ Allmendinger
|44
|Los Gatos, California
|Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|+40000
|13
|Chris Buescher
|33
|Prosper, Texas
|Fifth Third Bank
|RFK Racing
|Scott Graves
|+3500
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|31
|Mitchell, Indiana
|Freebird Spring Water
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|+550
|15
|Christopher Bell
|31
|Norman, Oklahoma
|DEWALT
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|+500
|16
|Josh Berry
|35
|Hendersonville, Tennessee
|Motorcraft / Quick Lane
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Samuel Stanley
|+5000
|17
|Joey Logano
|36
|Middletown, Connecticut
|Shell Pennzoil
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|+1200
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|32
|Mobile, Alabama
|Hardee’s
|23XI Racing
|Charles Denike
|+1800
|19
|William Byron
|28
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Valvoline Blood Cancer United
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Rudy Fugle
|+1400
|20
|Austin Hill (i)
|32
|Winston, Georgia
|Lucas Oil
|Richard Childress Racing
|Andy Street
|+50000
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|26
|Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
|Love’s Travel Stops
|Front Row Motorsports
|Chris Lawson
|+50000
|22
|Riley Herbst
|27
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|The Laughing Cow
|23XI Racing
|Davin Restivo
|+30000
|23
|Zane Smith
|27
|Huntington Beach, California
|Aaron’s Rent To Own
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ryan Bergenty
|+20000
|24
|Cole Custer
|28
|Ladera Ranch, California
|Sysco / Carolina Ale House
|Haas Factory Team
|Aaron Kramer
|+50000
|25
|John H. Nemechek
|29
|Mooresville, North Carolina
|Dollar Tree
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chais Eliason
|+50000
|26
|Erik Jones
|30
|Byron, Michigan
|Dollar Tree
|Legacy Motor Club
|Justin Alexander
|+20000
|27
|BJ McLeod
|42
|Wauchula, Florida
|—
|NY Racing Team
|Jay Guy
|+100000
|28
|Tyler Reddick
|30
|Corning, California
|Jordan Brand
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|+750
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|39
|Olive Branch, Mississippi
|Beyond Resilience
|HYAK Motorsports
|Mike Kelley
|+40000
|30
|Alex Bowman
|33
|Tucson, Arizona
|Ally
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|+6500
|31
|Cody Ware
|30
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|Jacob Construction
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|+100000
|32
|Ty Gibbs
|24
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Monster Energy
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Tyler Allen
|+1100
|33
|Ryan Preece
|35
|Berlin, Connecticut
|Kroger / Blue Buffalo
|RFK Racing
|Derrick Finley
|+6500
|34
|Gray Gaulding (i)
|28
|Colonial Heights, Virginia
|Flywheel
|Garage 66
|Carl Long
|+100000
|35
|Corey Heim (i)
|24
|Marietta, Georgia
|Field & Stream
|23XI Racing
|Bootie Barker
|+3500
|36
|Michael McDowell
|41
|Glendale, Arizona
|Delaware Life
|Spire Motorsports
|Travis Peterson
|+20000
|37
|Carson Hocevar
|23
|Portage, Michigan
|Spectrum
|Spire Motorsports
|Lucas Lambert
|+2000
|38
|Connor Zilisch
|20
|Mooresville, North Carolina
|Red Bull
|Trackhouse Racing
|Randall Burnett
|+25000
|39
|Shane van Gisbergen
|37
|Auckland, New Zealand
|SuperFile
|Trackhouse Racing
|Stephen Doran
|+15000
|(i) = ineligible for series points • Green odds = shorter than +1000
Highest-Paid NASCAR Drivers Are Hamlin, Larson
NASCAR does not disclose salaries or season winnings. Denny Hamlin testified Dec. 2, 2025, that Joe Gibbs Racing pays him about $14 million a year to drive, according to Forbes. That excludes his 40% stake in 23XI Racing, and works out to about $389,000 for each start across 36 races.
Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports is next at an estimated $12 million, followed by Chase Elliott at $10 million, Joey Logano of Team Penske at $9.5 million, Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing at $9 million and Ryan Blaney at $7.5 million, according to SalarySport.
Season purse winnings are not published. A contender who wins three to five races and stays in the top 10 can generate roughly $8 million to $12 million in team race checks over 36 starts, before the year-end fund. The driver keeps whatever his contract specifies.
NASCAR Purses and Payouts For Charlotte Race: How Much Money Will Drivers Make?