NASCAR Purses and Payouts For Charlotte Race: How Much Money Will Drivers Make?

Sunday’s Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway offers a NASCAR Cup Series purse of $11,233,037, according to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass. The winning team stands to collect roughly $579,600 of that total.

That figure matches the Loudon and Las Vegas purses, so the Chase brings no prize-money bump, and what drivers actually pocket stays locked inside private contracts.

The race is Round 6 of 10 in the Chase and the first fall Cup race on the 1.5-mile oval since 2017, before the Roval ran from 2018 through 2025. Thirty-nine cars are entered, three of them non-chartered, including Corey Heim’s No. 67 for 23XI Racing, Gray Gaulding’s No. 66 for Garage 66 and NY Racing’s No. 44, according to NASCAR.com.

How the Bank of America 400 Purse Breaks Down

NASCAR does not pay a pure finishing-position purse. Court documents unsealed in October 2025 show a fixed owner pool of a little over $182 million for the season, with a base of about $141,000 per charter for each event, according to Forbes‘ Greg Engle. That base stays with the team. A separate performance pool of more than $91 million is paid on a two-year rolling average of owner points.

The finishing-position slice follows a published payout curve. The winner receives 5.160% of the purse, second place 4.067%, 10th place 3.341%, 20th place 2.479% and 36th place 1.218%, according to Racing News‘ transcription of filings.

Applied to Charlotte’s reported $11,233,037, the curve pays about $579,600 for first, $456,800 for second, $375,300 for 10th, $278,500 for 20th and $136,800 for 36th. Contingency awards and year-end points fund contributions sit inside the posted purse. Open cars do not receive the charter base.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Blue Cross NC 300 reported a purse of $1,661,806 and the Craftsman Truck Series race $789,700.

The May Coca-Cola 600 weekend posted a Cup purse of $13,855,363, a larger figure tied to the longer, bigger event rather than a playoff designation, according to Pockrass.

Driver share is a private contract, not a NASCAR rule. Driver cuts ranged from about 5% to 50%, former Cup driver Landon Cassill said in 2014, with drivers at the high end often drawing no salary. A commonly used working estimate for a mid-tier deal is 40%, which turns a $579,600 winning check into roughly $232,000. A star on a salary-heavy deal at 10% to 20% takes about $58,000 to $116,000 for a win.

BANK OF AMERICA 400 — ENTRY LIST NASCAR Cup Series • 39 Drivers • Odds Presented by DraftKings POS Driver Age Hometown Sponsor Team Crew Chief Odds 1 Ross Chastain 33 Alva, Florida Choice Privileges Trackhouse Racing Brandon McSwain +5000 2 Austin Cindric 28 Mooresville, North Carolina Menards / Libman Team Penske Brian Wilson +2000 3 Austin Dillon 36 Welcome, North Carolina Morgan & Morgan Richard Childress Racing Richard Boswell II +25000 4 Noah Gragson 28 Las Vegas, Nevada TruckClub / Rush Truck Centers Front Row Motorsports Grant Hutchens +50000 5 Kyle Larson 34 Elk Grove, California HendrickCars.com Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels +450 6 Brad Keselowski 42 Rochester Hills, Michigan Trimble RFK Racing Mike Skarbowski +5000 7 Daniel Suárez 34 Monterrey, Mexico Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks +6500 8 Chase Elliott 30 Dawsonville, Georgia UniFirst Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson +1800 9 Ty Dillon 34 Welcome, North Carolina Sea Best Kaulig Racing Andrew Dickeson +100000 10 Denny Hamlin 45 Chesterfield, Virginia Progressive Insurance Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gayle +450 11 Ryan Blaney 32 High Point, North Carolina Discount Tire Team Penske Jonathan Hassler +1100 12 AJ Allmendinger 44 Los Gatos, California Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Kaulig Racing Trent Owens +40000 13 Chris Buescher 33 Prosper, Texas Fifth Third Bank RFK Racing Scott Graves +3500 14 Chase Briscoe 31 Mitchell, Indiana Freebird Spring Water Joe Gibbs Racing James Small +550 15 Christopher Bell 31 Norman, Oklahoma DEWALT Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens +500 16 Josh Berry 35 Hendersonville, Tennessee Motorcraft / Quick Lane Wood Brothers Racing Samuel Stanley +5000 17 Joey Logano 36 Middletown, Connecticut Shell Pennzoil Team Penske Paul Wolfe +1200 18 Bubba Wallace 32 Mobile, Alabama Hardee’s 23XI Racing Charles Denike +1800 19 William Byron 28 Charlotte, North Carolina Valvoline Blood Cancer United Hendrick Motorsports Rudy Fugle +1400 20 Austin Hill (i) 32 Winston, Georgia Lucas Oil Richard Childress Racing Andy Street +50000 21 Todd Gilliland 26 Sherrills Ford, North Carolina Love’s Travel Stops Front Row Motorsports Chris Lawson +50000 22 Riley Herbst 27 Las Vegas, Nevada The Laughing Cow 23XI Racing Davin Restivo +30000 23 Zane Smith 27 Huntington Beach, California Aaron’s Rent To Own Front Row Motorsports Ryan Bergenty +20000 24 Cole Custer 28 Ladera Ranch, California Sysco / Carolina Ale House Haas Factory Team Aaron Kramer +50000 25 John H. Nemechek 29 Mooresville, North Carolina Dollar Tree Legacy Motor Club Chais Eliason +50000 26 Erik Jones 30 Byron, Michigan Dollar Tree Legacy Motor Club Justin Alexander +20000 27 BJ McLeod 42 Wauchula, Florida — NY Racing Team Jay Guy +100000 28 Tyler Reddick 30 Corning, California Jordan Brand 23XI Racing Billy Scott +750 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 39 Olive Branch, Mississippi Beyond Resilience HYAK Motorsports Mike Kelley +40000 30 Alex Bowman 33 Tucson, Arizona Ally Hendrick Motorsports Blake Harris +6500 31 Cody Ware 30 Greensboro, North Carolina Jacob Construction Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde +100000 32 Ty Gibbs 24 Charlotte, North Carolina Monster Energy Joe Gibbs Racing Tyler Allen +1100 33 Ryan Preece 35 Berlin, Connecticut Kroger / Blue Buffalo RFK Racing Derrick Finley +6500 34 Gray Gaulding (i) 28 Colonial Heights, Virginia Flywheel Garage 66 Carl Long +100000 35 Corey Heim (i) 24 Marietta, Georgia Field & Stream 23XI Racing Bootie Barker +3500 36 Michael McDowell 41 Glendale, Arizona Delaware Life Spire Motorsports Travis Peterson +20000 37 Carson Hocevar 23 Portage, Michigan Spectrum Spire Motorsports Lucas Lambert +2000 38 Connor Zilisch 20 Mooresville, North Carolina Red Bull Trackhouse Racing Randall Burnett +25000 39 Shane van Gisbergen 37 Auckland, New Zealand SuperFile Trackhouse Racing Stephen Doran +15000 (i) = ineligible for series points • Green odds = shorter than +1000

Highest-Paid NASCAR Drivers Are Hamlin, Larson

NASCAR does not disclose salaries or season winnings. Denny Hamlin testified Dec. 2, 2025, that Joe Gibbs Racing pays him about $14 million a year to drive, according to Forbes. That excludes his 40% stake in 23XI Racing, and works out to about $389,000 for each start across 36 races.

Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports is next at an estimated $12 million, followed by Chase Elliott at $10 million, Joey Logano of Team Penske at $9.5 million, Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing at $9 million and Ryan Blaney at $7.5 million, according to SalarySport.

Season purse winnings are not published. A contender who wins three to five races and stays in the top 10 can generate roughly $8 million to $12 million in team race checks over 36 starts, before the year-end fund. The driver keeps whatever his contract specifies.