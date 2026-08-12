NASCAR Chase Cut Line Faces Fresh Concerns From Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has raised fresh questions about the size of the NASCAR playoffs, saying the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs could create more tension with fewer drivers. Earnhardt discussed the playoff cut line as the battle for the final postseason spots unfolded.

He said a 10-driver or 12-driver field would make the cut line more important as the regular season reaches its end. “If we want the cut line to be a conversation worth having at this point in the season, you’re going to have to move that cut line to 12th or 10th,” Earnhardt said. His comments focus on the current 16-driver NASCAR playoff field and whether a smaller field would make every position near the cutoff carry more weight.

NASCAR Playoffs Could Put More Pressure on the Cut Line

Earnhardt said the current NASCAR playoffs do not create enough attention around 16th place because drivers outside the cutoff can still make the postseason. “Because right now, 16th, you’re not talking about it. They don’t really have a chance.”

He then supported the idea of reducing the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to 10 or 12 drivers. “That’s the argument for maybe there should be 10, 12 drivers going into the Chase instead of 16.”

A smaller NASCAR playoff field would make the cutoff much more important. Drivers near 10th or 12th would face greater pressure, while the race for the final spot could become a bigger part of the regular-season discussion.

Kyle Larson Shows How NASCAR Playoffs Could Change

Earnhardt used Kyle Larson to show how different the NASCAR playoffs could look with a 10-driver cutoff. “Because I’m going to tell you right now, if the cut line was 10th and you got Kyle Larson sitting on top of that, the broadcast is going to be on it.”

Earnhardt later described the possibility in stronger terms. “Golly, man. If that cut line was 10th, what a conversation that would be. And it would be wild if we were sitting there trying to talk about, you know, Kyle Larson’s 10th, could he miss the Chase?”

He also pointed to William Byron. “Oh my God. I mean, William Byron would be out, right? Wild.”

The examples show how a smaller NASCAR Cup Series playoff field could put major drivers closer to elimination.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Have Changed Since 2004

NASCAR introduced the Chase for the Championship in 2004 with 10 drivers. The field later expanded to 12 before NASCAR moved to the current 16-driver format in 2014.

The current NASCAR playoffs use elimination rounds before the Championship 4 compete for the title in the season finale. Earnhardt’s comments are not a formal NASCAR proposal. He did not provide specific changes to playoff points or qualification rules.

Instead, his focus remained on making the cut line more meaningful and increasing pressure around the final postseason positions. A smaller NASCAR playoff field would also reduce the number of drivers eligible to compete for the championship.

For Earnhardt, the issue comes down to the attention created by the cutoff. “If that cut line was 10th, what a conversation that would be.”