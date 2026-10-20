NASCAR Chase Viewership Stalls as Fans Blame USA Network for Declining Ratings

NASCAR’s decision to bring back The Chase format hasn’t delivered a major boost in TV ratings, with fans pointing to cable coverage and the sport’s media rights deal as key problems.

According to a recent analysis by Awful Announcing, the first six races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase averaged 1.62 million viewers, up just 1% from the 1.61 million recorded over the same period last year.

The figures show little change in audience interest despite the championship format’s return. The Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway drew 1.48 million viewers on USA Network last Sunday, a 15% drop from the 1.8 million who watched the Charlotte Roval race in 2025.

Fans have wondered whether NASCAR’s current broadcast deal is affecting viewership during the postseason.

NASCAR Chase Viewership Struggles on USA Network

The Bank of America 400 recorded the largest year-over-year decline among the first six races of the 2026 Chase. The other races saw only single-digit changes, leaving the overall average almost unchanged.

NASCAR’s early Chase audience also trails Prime Video’s summer Cup Series package, which averaged 2.29 million viewers. The comparison has fueled debate over where NASCAR schedules its most important races and how fans access coverage.

The first seven postseason races aired exclusively on USA Network under the current broadcast arrangement. While the deal gives NASCAR media rights revenue, the cable window puts Sunday races directly against the NFL, which draws large television audiences.

NASCAR COO Ben Kennedy has questioned whether the sport should keep scheduling every Sunday against the NFL as it negotiates its next media rights deal for 2032. The current agreement runs through 2031, making major broadcast-schedule changes unlikely in the near term.

NASCAR Fans Blame Cable Coverage for Poor TV Ratings

Fans responding to the report on social media focused on USA Network and the wider broadcast arrangement.

Lucas argued that the network choice puts NASCAR at a disadvantage, writing, “People love NASCAR but when you put it on USA Network when it’s going against the NFL then it’s set up for failure.”

Cornell pointed to several factors behind the ratings, saying, “The car, presentation and having races on USA instead of NBC is doing the most damage.”

Another fan, Chamilun, offered a shorter explanation: “Two words. USA Network. Not gonna search to find the race.”

Other viewers called for NASCAR to move more races to streaming platforms.

Gojira proposed putting the entire schedule on Prime Video, writing, “36 races ALL ON Prime Video !!!!! That is what everyone wants. By far the best production. The best pre- and post-race. Can watch on any device. Over 100M+ subscribers and growing rapidly. It’s by far the most obvious choice to make.”

Chuck also highlighted the decline in traditional cable subscriptions, saying the Chase needed to be available on broadcast television or Prime Video. The fan added that USA Network’s coverage had been decent but noted how many viewers lacked a traditional cable package.

Other Sports Have Changed Schedules to Avoid NFL Competition

NASCAR’s television challenge comes as other sports have adjusted their schedules to reduce direct competition with the NFL. Major League Baseball moved World Series games off Sundays, while the PGA Tour finished its FedEx Cup Playoffs before the NFL season began. IndyCar has also adjusted its calendar while airing its full schedule on broadcast television.

NASCAR’s own history offers another comparison. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Cup Series held midweek races that averaged 1.77 million viewers. That figure exceeded the current Chase average of 1.62 million.

The return of The Chase addressed the championship format, but early ratings suggest it hasn’t significantly increased viewership.

Fans continue to question whether cable coverage and NFL competition are limiting NASCAR’s audience during the season’s most important stretch.

With the current media rights agreement running through 2031, NASCAR faces a longer wait before it can reshape its broadcast strategy.

The negotiations for the next deal in 2032 will give the sport a chance to reconsider its Sunday schedule, broadcast partners, and streaming options as it looks to attract more viewers.