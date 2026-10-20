NASCAR Cup Series: Biggest Losers After a Painful Chase Setback at Phoenix

The NASCAR Cup Series championship battle took another turn at Phoenix Raceway, where several drivers left disappointed.

Kyle Larson crashed out after a tire failure, while Denny Hamlin lost ground in the standings after a similar issue and a pit-road penalty.

Bubba Wallace also lost a chance to contend for the win after speeding on pit road, while Chase Briscoe’s late call to stay out on old tires didn’t pay off. With three races left in the 2026 Chase, these setbacks have increased pressure on the championship contenders.

Larson still leads the standings, but his rivals have closed the gap. The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Talladega Superspeedway, where every point could prove important.

Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Crash Puts Championship Lead at Risk

Kyle Larson entered Phoenix as the championship leader after finishing sixth or better in each of the previous six Chase races. However, his weekend took a difficult turn early on.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet struggled in practice and qualified 22nd. Adjustments failed to give Larson the pace he needed, and he struggled to make progress during the race.

A late tire failure sent Larson into the wall, ending his race with a 34th-place finish. He scored only three points, ending his strong run of results.

Although Larson kept the championship lead, the poor finish gave his rivals a chance to close the gap. Kyle heads to Talladega for the next NASCAR Cup Series race, still chasing his first superspeedway win.

With only three races left, Larson faces added pressure to hold on to his lead. His Phoenix crash has made the championship battle tighter at a key point in the season.

Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace Lose Ground at Phoenix

Denny Hamlin also suffered a costly setback at Phoenix Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver ran inside the top five before a tire failure forced a green-flag pit stop.

Hamlin was then penalized for speeding on pit road. The penalty left him a lap down and limited his chance to recover. He finished 28th and dropped two spots in the championship standings, even though he gained ground on Larson in the points battle.

Bubba Wallace also lost a strong chance to challenge for the win. The 23XI Racing driver took the lead after the final caution and pit stops, but a speeding penalty sent him to the rear with 19 laps to go.

Wallace bounced back to finish ninth, extending his winless streak that dates back to the summer of 2025. His disappointment came on the same day teammate Tyler Reddick won the race.

Both drivers showed enough speed to challenge near the front, but mistakes and mechanical problems cost them valuable results in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase.

Chase Briscoe’s Gamble Backfires as NASCAR Chase Tightens

Briscoe also missed a chance to challenge for victory at Phoenix. When the final caution came out, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver chose to stay on the track rather than pit.

The decision briefly moved Briscoe into the lead, but his older tires left him vulnerable after the restart. Other drivers passed him, and he finished eighth, ending his chance to win three races in a row.

Despite the result, Briscoe remained third in the championship standings, 24 points behind the leader.

Riley Herbst and Michael McDowell suffered another setback after making contact on the backstretch early in the race. The incident involved both cars and left their teams with little chance to recover.

The results left the NASCAR Cup Series championship battle tightly packed. According to the supplied race report, only 56 points separated the top seven drivers with three races remaining.

Larson still leads, but his crash and the setbacks Hamlin, Wallace, and Briscoe suffered have given his rivals a chance to make a late push. The next race at Talladega Superspeedway will be important for drivers hoping to improve their positions before the Chase reaches its final stages.