The NASCAR and Modified racing community is mourning the loss of longtime team owner Wayne Darling, who died on November 17, 2026, at the age of 72 following a prolonged illness. Darling spent more than five decades in racing, building a legacy as a driver, championship-winning car owner, sponsor and series leader.

NASCAR released a statement expressing sadness over his death and recognizing his contributions to Modified racing across New England.

His biggest achievement came in 2012 when he won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship with driver Doug Coby. Darling also helped rebuild the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series and supported several competitors throughout his career.

Even as his health declined, he remained connected to the sport and continued following its activities.

NASCAR Remembers Wayne Darling After His Death

NASCAR paid tribute to Darling following news of his death, highlighting his dedication to the sport and the impact he made on generations of Modified racers.

The organization pointed to his journey from driver at Seekonk Speedway to successful team owner and series leader. NASCAR also recognized his 2012 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship with Doug Coby as one of the defining achievements of his career.

The statement noted that Darling helped create opportunities for racers and strengthen the short-track community through his involvement with the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series.

NASCAR also extended its condolences to the Darling family, friends and everyone who competed alongside him.

Darling began racing at Seekonk Speedway during the 1970s. He won the 1972 Mini Stock/VW division championship before expanding his involvement in motorsports. He also fielded cars in what is now the ARCA Menards East Series.

Wayne Darling Won NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Championship With Doug Coby

Darling achieved his biggest success as a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour team owner.

Before his championship season, he supported part-time entries featuring Matt Hirschman. The team finished third in the standings in 2007 before improving to second place in 2008.

Darling moved to a full-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour campaign in 2012, and Doug Coby delivered the results. Coby recorded five victories and 11 top-10 finishes in 14 starts to secure the championship.

The partnership remained competitive the following season. Coby added two more victories in 2013 and finished second in the championship standings.

Darling also fielded the car that helped Dale Quarterly win a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Lime Rock Park in 2010.

His success as an owner reflected years of involvement in Modified racing and his commitment to supporting drivers and teams.

Wayne Darling Helped Rebuild Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series

Darling’s influence extended beyond his own racing operation.

In late 2016, he joined Mark Pennink in taking over the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series. The organization faced challenges at the time, but the new leadership worked to rebuild and stabilize the series.

Ed Bennett later joined them as an operating partner. Their efforts helped establish the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series as a regular destination for Modified drivers and fans.

Series officials later recognized Darling’s contributions as a driver, owner, sponsor and managing partner. They also highlighted how he used his experience in different areas of racing to support the wider short-track community.

Darling remained involved even as his health deteriorated. He regularly contacted the racing community for updates before and after events. Ahead of the series’ final race of the 2026 season at Seekonk Speedway, he also recorded a message for drivers, teams and fans.

His family continued his racing legacy through his son, David Darling, who became one of Seekonk Speedway’s most successful competitors. David has won nine Pro Stock division championships, the most in the track’s history, and became only the third driver to reach 100 career victories.

David achieved that milestone earlier in 2026. Wayne could not attend the occasion because of his illness, but his family’s contribution to the track remained clear.

Wayne Darling leaves behind a legacy built on championships, decades of competition and leadership within Modified racing. His contributions to NASCAR Modified racing and the short-track community will remain part of the sport’s history.