23XI Racing has made crew chief changes for two of its full-time teams for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Davin Restivo, who was the crew chief for Riley Herbst at 23XI the last two years, will be the new crew chief for Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota beginning next year.

Charles Denike, who was atop Wallace’s pit box the last two years, will now be the crew chief for Corey Heim’s No. 67 Toyota in 2027. Billy Scott will remain the crew chief for Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota next year.

23XI Racing’s personnel changes are one of a few shake-ups among some of the top NASCAR Cup Series teams over the offseason.

23XI Racing Announces Crew Chief Changes For 2027

The 2026 Cup Series season was a historic one for 23XI Racing.

In its sixth season racing at NASCAR’s premier level, 23XI Racing brought home eight wins — six owned by Reddick and two earned by Heim. It was the most victories the organization has seen in a single season.

In order to keep that same competitiveness next year, Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, believes the crew chief changes are necessary.

“While this was a banner year for us in the win column, it has always been our goal to build a championship-caliber organization. We feel these changes make all three of our teams stronger heading into 2027. Charles, Davin and Billy have all been a big part of what we’ve built here, and we expect big things from them and their drivers,” Hamlin said.

Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing, said in a statement that the crew chief shake-up is one that will keep the organization competitive in 2027.

“As we look ahead to the 2027 season, the competition leadership team was challenged with how to continue taking the next steps towards best developing our teams and optimizing our talent, and we feel these changes to the crew chief lineup will best position 23XI to compete for wins each weekend.”

“We had a great season with some fantastic wins, but we know we have to keep pushing and innovating to compete for a championship, and that’s what these moves are meant to do.”

A Look at 23XI Racing’s Historic 2027 Season

After going winless in 2025, Tyler Reddick proved he was out for redemption.

Piloting the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, Reddick scored the victory in the season-opening Daytona 500. Reddick proceeded to win the following two races at EchoPark Speedway and Circuit of The Americas, making him the first driver in history to win the first three races of the season.

Reddick won three more races with victories at Darlington, Kansas, and Phoenix. He finished fifth in the final points standings.

Heim, who wheeled the No. 67 Toyota on a part-time basis, stunned the NASCAR world by winning two races inside his first 15 career starts. The 24-year-old earned wins at Naval Base Coronado and Indianapolis.

Bubba Wallace went winless in 2026 but managed to make the Chase for the second consecutive season. The driver of the No. 23 finished 13th in the standings.

Riley Herbst was the only full-time 23XI Racing driver to miss the Chase. However, the driver of the No. 35 earned a career-high 30th-place finish in the standings. Herbst is moving to Legacy Motor Club in 2027 to pilot the No. 84 Toyota.