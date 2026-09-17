NASCAR Confirms New Truck Series Title Sponsor For 2027

FedEx Freight will be the new title sponsor for the NASCAR Truck Series beginning in 2027. The news was confirmed on Thursday that NASCAR has reached a deal with the $18 billion less-than-truckload carrier company.

Craftsman Tools is the current title sponsor of the Truck Series and has been since 2023 after a hiatus from 2009-2022. Prior to Craftsman’s return, Camping World and Gander Outdoors have served as title sponsors.

The Truck Series, which started in 1995, will begin a new era in 2027 as the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series. FedEx Freight, now an independent publicly traded company from FedEx Corporation, holds a market cap of around $18 billion.

Details of FedEx Freight becoming new Truck Series title sponsor

Jordan Bianchi, motorsports writer for The Athletic, confirmed the news of FedEx Freight becoming the new title sponsor for the NASCAR Truck Series. The news is confirmation of reports last month that FedEx Freight would become the new title sponsor.

Although the details of the contract are unknown, Bianchi reported that NASCAR pursued an annual deal in the “low eight figures.”

“Terms of the contract between NASCAR and FedEx Freight are not known, but NASCAR was seeking a deal totaling in the low eight figures annually, according to those sources, a figure that includes purse payouts, rights fees and activation around the partnership, including media buys,” Bianchi wrote.

Per CNBC, FedEx Freight is the largest less-than-truckload services provider in North America. It was previously under FedEx Corporation until June 1, when it became its own independent publicly traded company.

“A market that combines shipments from multiple customers onto the same truck, allowing businesses to move freight more efficiently than paying for an entire trailer,” via CNBC.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series social media team shared a teaser video to signify the title sponsor change.

“2027 is set to deliver the perfect pairing. Introducing the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series,” they wrote via X.

FedEx has a deep history of being a premier NASCAR sponsor. Most notably, FedEx was the primary sponsor for Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin from 2005-2024 for more than 500 Cup Series races.

Now, FedEx Freight will be synonymous with the NASCAR Truck Series starting in 2027.

History of NASCAR Truck Series title sponsors

Noted by FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass, FedEx Freight becoming the NASCAR Truck Series title sponsor is a first.

This is the first time that NASCAR has an official freight sponsor/partner … its official parcel shipping partner (which was UPS years ago) is still an open category,” Pockrass wrote via X.

Craftsman Tools was the first official title sponsor of the Truck Series from its inception in 1995.

In 2008, Camping World became the new title sponsor. Gander Outdoors, Camping World’s subsidiary, took over as the new title sponsor in 2019 as it was renamed the Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series.

Craftsman Tools made its return as the title sponsor in 2023 after a 15-year hiatus.

The title sponsor change marks the second in recent NASCAR history. After a 10-year run with Xfinity (2015-2025), O’Reilly Auto Parts took over as the new title sponsor for NASCAR’s second-tier series prior to the beginning of the 2026 season.