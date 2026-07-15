NASCAR Considered Cutting EchoPark Speedway Race Short as Rain Delay Created Late-Night Chaos

NASCAR officials seriously considered shortening the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway after a lengthy rain delay, but ultimately decided to complete the full race distance. The NASCAR race at EchoPark Speedway was stopped for more than three hours after lightning forced a red flag, pushing the NASCAR Cup Series event into the early hours of Monday morning.

Speaking on NASCAR’s Hauler Talk podcast, Managing Director of Racing Communications Mike Forde explained how officials weighed several options before restarting the race. NASCAR looked at safety, race timing, and feedback from drivers and teams before making its final decision.

In the end, officials believed finishing the NASCAR race at EchoPark Speedway was the best outcome for everyone involved, including the fans who remained at the track throughout the long weather delay.

NASCAR Race at EchoPark Speedway Nearly Ended Early During a Weather Delay

The NASCAR race at EchoPark Speedway was stopped on Lap 109 of Stage 2 after lightning was detected within eight miles of the 1.54-mile track. After more than three hours under a red flag, engines fired around 11:37 p.m. ET, the green flag waved shortly after midnight, and the race eventually ended in overtime.

Mike Forde said NASCAR relied on a predictive model to estimate how long the race would take once it resumed, but officials believed the estimate was too short because it did not account for additional cautions.

“We have a predictive model that estimates how the race is progressing and when it is likely to end,” Forde said. “At that point, there had only been one caution, and that was for the Stage 1 break. Based on that, the model estimated we had about an hour and 34 minutes of racing left.”

Forde said officials expected the race to become more chaotic in its closing laps.

“We didn’t fully believe that estimate because it only accounted for the first 109 or 112 laps. We knew there would likely be more cautions later in the race as things became more hectic and chaotic. So we estimated it would probably take another two hours once we went back green.”

He added that NASCAR also considered the long hours already worked by drivers, teams, officials, firefighters, and medical crews.

“It’s not just the drivers we have to think about. There are teams, officials, firefighters, medical personnel, and many others who had already been at the racetrack for a long time. We had to ask ourselves, ‘When is too late?'”

NASCAR Asked Drivers for Input Before Finalizing Its Decision

Forde said NASCAR discussed using the adverse conditions rule before deciding whether to shorten the NASCAR race at EchoPark Speedway.

According to Forde, NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran and Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer contacted several drivers and team representatives to gather feedback.

“To my surprise, the feedback was, ‘I’m good with it. If that’s how you guys want to play it, that’s fine by me.'”

After those conversations, NASCAR decided that if racing could safely resume, completing the scheduled distance remained the best choice.

“After more discussion, we decided that if we could get back to racing, we should run the full distance. That’s what the fans want to see. If they’re willing to stick with us, we’ll stick it out.”

Ryan Blaney Made the Most of NASCAR’s Full-Race Decision

The decision ensured the Quaker State 400 reached its scheduled finish, keeping stage points, championship implications, and the In-Season Challenge quarterfinal matchups intact.

Ryan Blaney made the most of the late-night restart by leading a race-high 171 laps, winning both stages, and holding off the field in overtime to claim the victory for Team Penske. Blaney later revealed he even took a nap during the lengthy red-flag delay before returning to win.

Forde said NASCAR also wanted to reward fans who remained at EchoPark Speedway despite the weather delay.

“We had lights, there was no curfew, and EchoPark Speedway was very supportive of the fans who stayed. We wanted to give them the full show, so we decided to run the entire race.”

Blaney’s No. 12 Ford passed post-race inspection without any issues, officially confirming his victory after one of the longest weather delays of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.