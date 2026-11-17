Hendrick Motorsports is preparing Corey Day for his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2027, but several decisions remain before the young driver can make his first start.

The team must consider input from Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon, coordinate with Spire Motorsports and receive guidance from NASCAR before confirming his schedule.

Day will return next season for a full-time run in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, driving the No. 17 Chevrolet. However, his new agreement with Hendrick also includes a limited Cup Series schedule.

The 20-year-old has already secured several victories and finished fifth in the 2026 O’Reilly Series standings. His move to NASCAR’s top division marks another important step in his development, although the team wants to take a careful approach.

Corey Day’s 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Debut Depends on Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon

Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews explained that selecting the right tracks will require input from several people within the organization. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Andrews highlighted the differences between O’Reilly Series cars and the Next Gen Cup cars.

“That’s a great point, right, of just how different the cars are now between the two series and, you know, there’s a lot of factors that weigh in to when and where those tracks will be,” Andrews said.

He also confirmed that Larson and Gordon will play important roles in deciding the next stage of Day’s development.

“I think, you know, first and foremost, we want Kyle (Larson) and Jeff Gordon’s input, right, on what that should be and what that, you know, next phase should be for Corey.”

Larson and Gordon have helped guide Day since he moved from dirt racing to pavement competition. Their experience has been important in planning his progress through different racing categories, including TA2 and the O’Reilly Series.

Andrews expects their involvement to continue as Hendrick prepares the young driver for NASCAR Cup Series competition.

NASCAR Approval and Spire Motorsports Create More Challenges for Corey Day

Another important part of Corey Day’s 2027 NASCAR Cup Series plans involves approval and coordination with NASCAR officials.

Day has never competed in a Gen-7 Cup car, making track selection an important consideration. Hendrick wants to understand NASCAR’s comfort level with the venues before confirming his first appearances.

Andrews explained that the organization must work with the sanctioning body before finalizing the schedule.

“And then we need to work with NASCAR to understand their comfort level and where they would like to see Corey run, given some of these races obviously will be his first time in a Cup car, so there’s a lot of things to get through there.”

Spire Motorsports will also play a key role in the arrangement. Hendrick already operates four Cup Series chartered entries, so its partnership with Spire provides a route for Day to make selected Cup starts.

The two organizations must coordinate their schedules and other logistical arrangements before announcing the races. Hendrick has already discussed possible venues, but it has not confirmed any locations.

Hendrick Motorsports Targets 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule Announcement

Hendrick Motorsports hopes to have a clearer picture of Corey Day’s 2027 NASCAR Cup Series schedule before the end of 2026.

Andrews said discussions were already underway and expressed confidence that the team could establish a firm plan soon.

“To answer your question specifically, when we would have that mapped out. I would hope sometime here before the start of the year we would be able to have a pretty firm plan.”

He also explained that Hendrick must first understand Spire’s schedule and identify suitable opportunities.

“We’re certainly excited to get Corey Day in a Cup car and start letting him get used to that and learning those, so that’s at the top of our list. And hopefully have something out here before the end of the year, specifically what that’s going to look like.”

Day joined Hendrick Motorsports in late 2024 after building his reputation in dirt racing. He competed in selected Truck Series and O’Reilly Series events in 2025 before taking on a full-time O’Reilly schedule in 2026.

His multiple victories and fifth-place championship finish in 2026 strengthened his position as one of NASCAR’s promising young drivers.

For now, Day will focus on his full-time O’Reilly Series campaign while Hendrick works through the remaining details. His first NASCAR Cup Series appearances in 2027 will depend on the team’s development plan, NASCAR’s approval and its agreement with Spire Motorsports.