NASCAR Cup Series Champion Gets Emotional Over Tony Stewart’s Message After Third Title

Kyle Larson is still taking in the achievement of winning his third NASCAR Cup Series championship. Following his title-clinching victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has received congratulatory messages from several former champions.

However, a special exchange with Tony Stewart brought out an emotional reaction. During an interview with Carla Metts on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Larson discussed the support he received from Stewart, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.

He also explained why Stewart played such an important role in shaping his racing career. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion admitted that watching a television feature narrated by Stewart left him emotional.

For Larson, the recognition means even more because these are drivers he admired long before he reached NASCAR’s highest level.

Kyle Larson Gets Emotional Over Tony Stewart’s Message

Larson revealed that he had exchanged text messages with Stewart shortly before his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio interview. He also watched an NBC feature about his championship journey, which Stewart narrated.

“I just was responding to text messages back there, and yeah, he had texted me. So that was special,” Larson said.

He added: “And I think they played a piece on TV that he narrated. So I got to see that; that was really cool and definitely got me choked up.”

Stewart has been one of Larson’s biggest racing influences. Both drivers built their careers through dirt racing before reaching NASCAR. Larson explained that Stewart’s ability to compete across different racing series made him someone worth following.

“Him and Jeff were my guys growing up,” Larson said. “So to be now on a list with Tony, it feels really good to me because, yeah, I would say he’s kind of who I shaped my driving style and career path off of, I feel like the most.”

Why Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon Inspired Kyle Larson

Larson explained that Stewart’s willingness to compete in different racing categories influenced his own career decisions.

While Gordon focused mainly on NASCAR after reaching the series, Stewart continued racing sprint cars, midgets and other forms of motorsports.

“I just felt like my personality and driving style and love for all racing and dirt track racing, especially, was more similar to him, where I didn’t ever want to just focus on just one thing,” Larson explained.

Stewart continued racing outside NASCAR even after becoming a Cup Series champion. Larson also recalled how Stewart sometimes used fake names to compete without attracting attention.

“When I think of like the best race car drivers in the world, you know, the most versatile race car drivers in the world, you got Mario (Andretti), AJ (Foyt), and Tony,” Larson said.

Gordon also holds a special place in Larson’s career. The Hendrick Motorsports driver remembered wearing Gordon merchandise from head to toe on his first day of kindergarten.

“I mean, I went to my first day of kindergarten, dressed head to toe in Jeff Gordon shorts, shirt, backpack, all of it,” Larson said.

Working alongside his childhood hero has given Larson another reason to appreciate his NASCAR journey.

Jimmie Johnson’s Support Adds to Kyle Larson’s Third NASCAR Title

Johnson also played a part in Larson’s championship journey. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion regularly contacted Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels during the playoffs.

“Jimmie, throughout the Chase, was a big fan of ours, mine and Cliff. He would text Cliff and I every pre-race or post-race, just pulling for us sort of thing or good job, keep it up,” Larson explained.

Larson believes Johnson sees similarities between his partnership with Daniels and the successful relationship Johnson shared with crew chief Chad Knaus.

The support from three former champions has made Larson’s third NASCAR Cup Series championship even more meaningful.

With his third title, Larson has joined an elite list of NASCAR champions that also features Tony Stewart, Cale Yarborough, David Pearson, Lee Petty, Darrell Waltrip and Joey Logano.He remains one championship behind Gordon.

Despite the achievement, Larson admitted that seeing his name alongside some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers still feels unreal.

“Yeah, it’s surreal,” Larson said. “Like I just did an interview back there, and I got to see the list, you know, finally. And it’s just, I don’t know, it just doesn’t seem real to me.”

He added that he expects the achievement to mean even more as time passes.

For now, the messages from Stewart, Gordon and Johnson have given Larson another reason to appreciate his third NASCAR Cup Series championship.