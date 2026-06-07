NASCAR: Corey Heim’s Harsh Message Leaves Teammate Fuming After Michigan Race

Corey Heim left Michigan International Speedway with a NASCAR Truck Series win on Saturday night, but the post-race reaction created almost as much attention as the finish itself.

The NASCAR Truck Series race ended with a dramatic battle between Tricon Garage teammates Corey Heim and Kaden Honeycutt. Heim held off Honeycutt by just 0.065 seconds in the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250, securing a 1-2 finish for the organization.

The tension came on the final lap when Honeycutt attempted to challenge for the lead. Heim made two defensive moves on the frontstretch to protect his position. The defensive moves prevented Honeycutt from completing the pass and helped Heim secure the victory.

Honeycutt was frustrated after the race and openly shared his feelings about the closing moments.

NASCAR Truck Series Finish Sparks Teammate Frustration

Earlier in the race, the two drivers worked together in the draft to separate themselves from the field. That cooperation disappeared once the victory was on the line.

Honeycutt believed he had a chance to make a winning move on the final lap but backed out as the trucks raced toward the finish.

“I was there. So yeah, thank God it was a company truck. I definitely wouldn’t have lifted in that situation. It just sucks. I felt like I’ve given so many away this year, and I think that’s what’s angering me the most for sure. Just unfortunate.”

The result added another second-place finish for Honeycutt during a season in which several opportunities for victory have slipped away.

When informed about Honeycutt’s comments, Heim responded directly.

“Get thicker skin and deal with it. That’s my advice to him.”

The discussion rapidly emerged as one of the main highlights of the NASCAR Truck Series weekend at Michigan.

Corey Heim Continues Strong NASCAR Truck Series Season

While the disagreement grabbed headlines, the victory was another important milestone for Heim.

The 23-year-old earned his third NASCAR Truck Series win of the 2026 season despite running a part-time schedule. He has consistently been one of the fastest drivers in the series and added another victory to an already strong year.

The win also came shortly after 23XI Racing announced that Heim will move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2027. Heim has already made limited starts for the team and will now take the next step in his career.

Heim spoke about what the opportunity means to him.

“It means the world to me. I’ve been a part of 23XI Racing for a couple years now on part-time basis, and I firmly believe that as a driver, you just have to be around the right people to succeed.”

NASCAR Truck Series Rivalry Could Continue

Heim also praised the people around him as he prepares for his future in the Cup Series.

“I’ve been driving in NASCAR the last three or four years, and even in the trucks, I felt like I was with the right people and we did the right things, and it’s so important to have the right group around you to succeed. I’ve only started (11) races at 23XI Racing, but I really feel like that is my home, and these people treat me very well.”

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan highlighted both Heim’s ability to close out victories and the intense competition even among teammates.

For Honeycutt, the finish was another painful near miss. For Heim, it was another victory in a season that continues to build momentum ahead of his move to the Cup Series.

As the NASCAR Truck Series heads deeper into the summer schedule, the Michigan showdown may not be forgotten anytime soon. The next time Heim and Honeycutt battle for a win, the emotions from this finish could still be fresh.