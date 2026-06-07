NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Hit with Penalty Ahead of Michigan International Speedway Showdown

NASCAR penalties reshaped the starting lineup for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, creating an unexpected challenge for two of the sport’s biggest names. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Denny Hamlin and William Byron will both start from the rear of the field despite strong qualifying performances.

NASCAR also handed out inspection penalties to two other teams during pre-race checks, adding more drama before the green flag. With the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs approaching, every point matters, making track position even more important. Hamlin and Byron now face the task of moving through traffic on one of the fastest tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

Their ability to recover could play a key role in the outcome of the Michigan race and the championship battle.

NASCAR Penalties Send Denny Hamlin and William Byron to the Rear

The biggest NASCAR penalties of the weekend involved Denny Hamlin and William Byron.

Hamlin earned his 51st career pole position with a lap of 195.117 mph. However, a left-rear tire issue during practice caused damage to the underbody and diffuser on his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The team repaired the damage after inspection, and NASCAR ruled the work an unapproved adjustment.

The penalty drops Denny Hamlin to the rear of the starting grid, though he retains both the pole award and the first pit stall.

The defending Michigan winner acknowledged the setback but said the car was “fast.”

Byron faces a similar challenge. Hendrick Motorsports reported Sunday morning that a charging-system issue required repairs on the No. 24 Chevrolet after qualifying. Byron had secured the ninth starting position before the adjustment.

Under NASCAR rules, the repair counts as an unapproved adjustment, forcing Byron to the rear alongside Hamlin. The 26-year-old enters the weekend with eight career top-10 finishes at Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR Inspection Penalties Impact Two Teams at Michigan

Additional NASCAR inspection penalties were handed down before the FireKeepers Casino 400.

The No. 17 RFK Racing Ford driven by Chris Buescher and the No. 44 NY Racing Chevrolet of J.J. Yeley failed their first two technical inspection attempts before clearing inspection on the third try.

The penalties do not require either driver to start at the rear. However, both teams lose pit-stall selection, which can affect race strategy and track position during green-flag pit stops.

NASCAR also ejected car chiefs Joshua Sisco of the No. 17 team and Lee Leslie of the No. 44 team for the remainder of the race weekend.

“NASCAR stated that two teams were penalized for infractions during Saturday’s pre-race technical inspection… As a result, both teams will lose pit selection for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. Additionally, each team’s car chief was ejected from the event.”

Michigan International Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Takes New Shape After Penalties

The NASCAR penalties have significantly changed the outlook for the Michigan NASCAR Cup Series race.

With Hamlin and Byron moving to the back, Carson Hocevar and Tyler Reddick will lead the field from the front row. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Ty Gibbs are also positioned near the front and could become early contenders.

Michigan International Speedway is known for high speeds, wide racing lanes, and opportunities to pass. Those features may help Hamlin and Byron recover positions throughout the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Still, both drivers face a difficult road after losing valuable track position before the start. As the NASCAR playoffs draw closer, every finish becomes more important. The Michigan NASCAR race now presents a major test for two drivers who entered the weekend expecting to compete near the front.