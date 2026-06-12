NASCAR Cup Series Backlash Grows After Carson Hocevar Wreck, but Kevin Harvick Won’t Join In

Carson Hocevar’s role in a major crash at Michigan International Speedway sparked fresh debate across the NASCAR Cup Series garage. However, Kevin Harvick believes the young driver should not change the aggressive style that has helped him become one of the sport’s rising talents.

The Carson Hocevar wreck unfolded during Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 when the Spire Motorsports driver made contact with John Hunter Nemechek on a restart. The crash collected nine cars and knocked several contenders out of the race, including NASCAR Cup Series points leader Tyler Reddick.

Despite the setback, Hocevar recovered to finish fifth at his home track. While some competitors criticized the 23-year-old’s driving, Harvick offered a different view.

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion said Hocevar has learned valuable lessons this season and should continue racing with confidence rather than changing the approach that makes him effective in today’s NASCAR Cup Series.

Kevin Harvick Defends Carson Hocevar After NASCAR Cup Series Wreck

Speaking on his podcast, Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick said his advice to Hocevar has changed significantly since the start of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

“I think that my advice to Carson Hocevar from the beginning of the year to now would be much different. I think he’s learned enough about managing situations without tearing up his own car. He’s going to continue to put people in a bad spot, but I think that’s how you’ve got to race the Gen 7 car.”

Harvick believes Hocevar’s aggressive style remains one of his greatest strengths in the NASCAR Cup Series. Rather than backing down, he said the Spire Motorsports driver should continue using the traits that have helped him compete against more experienced drivers.

“I would tell him to keep doing what he’s doing because that’s what makes him good. He’s got this ability.”

NASCAR Cup Series Michigan Wreck Sparks Debate Across Garage

The NASCAR Cup Series veteran also believes the Michigan wreck can serve as an important learning moment for Hocevar. While supporting the young driver, Harvick pointed to a small detail that may have prevented the accident altogether.

“He’s going to teach himself all those things, and I think that when he goes back and looks at this video he’s going to realize, ‘I could have prevented that just with a couple feet to the left and hitting him square.”

“That’s really what caused the wreck. He probably could have hit him with the same speed. But I think what makes him great is what he is. He’s going to teach himself those things. I would encourage him to keep going because mentally it doesn’t bother him.”

The Michigan International Speedway crash generated plenty of NASCAR driver reactions after the race. According to Harvick, the angle of the contact played a bigger role in the outcome than the speed itself. He expects Hocevar to study the incident and apply those lessons as the NASCAR Cup Series season continues.

NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Kevin Harvick Explains Why Hocevar Should Stay Aggressive

Harvick also warned against trying to change a driver’s natural racing instincts. He said aggressive drivers often learn best through experience and should not be forced into becoming someone they are not.

“You can’t take a guy that drives like that and try to make him somebody different,” he said. “They have to learn on their own in trying to put themselves in the right spot and manage those little situations, but you’ve got to turn them loose or they’re going to be somebody who they’re not, and it won’t be good.”

The Michigan wreck once again highlighted the fine line between bold racing and costly mistakes in the NASCAR Cup Series. Although the Carson Hocevar crash generated criticism from some drivers, Harvick views Hocevar’s intensity as an asset rather than a weakness.

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads deeper into the summer schedule, attention will remain on whether the Spire Motorsports driver can continue turning his speed into strong finishes while avoiding the mistakes that led to the Lap 83 NASCAR crash at Michigan International Speedway.