NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Entry List Raises Big Concerns Ahead of Indianapolis Showdown

The Brickyard 400 returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 26, with a full field of 39 cars confirmed for the NASCAR Cup Series race. The 22nd points-paying event of the 2026 season will take place on the famous 2.5-mile oval after last week’s race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The green flag is set to occur at 2 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on TNT Sports, truTV, and HBO Max. Defending Brickyard 400 winner Bubba Wallace returns after claiming his first victory at the track in 2025. He now faces a strong field filled with championship contenders, experienced veterans, talented rookies, and part-time drivers.

The Brickyard 400 weekend also includes practice on Friday, qualifying on Saturday, and support series races before Sunday’s main event.

Brickyard 400 Entry List Features 39 NASCAR Cup Series Drivers

The Brickyard 400 entry list includes every full-time NASCAR Cup Series team along with several open entries. Here is the complete field for Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1. Ross Chastain – No. 1, Trackhouse Racing

2. Austin Cindric – No. 2, Team Penske

3. Austin Dillon – No. 3, Richard Childress Racing

4. Noah Gragson – No. 4, Front Row Motorsports

5. Kyle Larson – No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports

6. Brad Keselowski – No. 6, RFK Racing

7. Daniel Suárez – No. 7, Spire Motorsports

8. Chase Elliott – No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports

9. Ty Dillon – No. 10, Kaulig Racing

10. Denny Hamlin – No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

11. Ryan Blaney – No. 12, Team Penske

12. AJ Allmendinger – No. 16, Kaulig Racing

13. Chris Buescher – No. 17, RFK Racing

14. Chase Briscoe – No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

15. Christopher Bell – No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

16. Josh Berry – No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing

17. Joey Logano – No. 22, Team Penske

18. Bubba Wallace – No. 23, 23XI Racing

19. William Byron – No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports

20. Austin Hill (Ineligible for points) – No. 33, Richard Childress Racing

21. Todd Gilliland – No. 34, Front Row Motorsports

22. Riley Herbst – No. 35, 23XI Racing

23. Zane Smith – No. 38, Front Row Motorsports

24. Cole Custer – No. 41, Haas Factory Team

25. John Hunter Nemechek – No. 42, Legacy Motor Club

26. Erik Jones – No. 43, Legacy Motor Club

27. Tyler Reddick – No. 45, 23XI Racing

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – No. 47, HYAK Motorsports

29. Alex Bowman – No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports

30. Cody Ware – No. 51, Rick Ware Racing

31. Ty Gibbs – No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

32. Ryan Preece – No. 60, RFK Racing

33. Casey Mears – No. 62, Beard Motorsports

34. Corey Heim (Ineligible for points) – No. 67, 23XI Racing

35. Michael McDowell – No. 71, Spire Motorsports

36. Carson Hocevar – No. 77, Spire Motorsports

37. Daniel Dye (Ineligible for points) – No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports

38. Connor Zilisch – No. 88, Trackhouse Racing

39. Shane van Gisbergen – No. 97, Trackhouse Racing

Brickyard 400 Weekend Carries Extra Stakes.

The Brickyard 400 is also the Champions Round of the 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Ryan Blaney, the No. 3 seed, will face Todd Gilliland, the No. 25 seed, for the $1 million grand prize.

The field also includes veteran Casey Mears, who adds another start to his long Cup Series career. Rookie Connor Zilisch continues his first full season, while Corey Heim, Austin Hill, and Daniel Dye will compete as points-ineligible drivers.

Brickyard 400 Returns to Indianapolis for a Key NASCAR Cup Series Race

The Brickyard 400 will cover 160 laps and 400 miles around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Teams will complete practice before Saturday’s qualifying session as they prepare for one of the most demanding tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

Bubba Wallace enters as the defending winner after earning his breakthrough victory in 2025. He will try to become the first driver in several years to win back-to-back Brickyard 400 races. With 39 cars on the entry list, the race features championship contenders, former winners, rising stars, and experienced veterans competing for an important victory and valuable points.