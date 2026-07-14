NASCAR Cup Series: Bubba Wallace’s Wife Couldn’t Hide Her Pain After Costly Penalty

Bubba Wallace and his family experienced a difficult end to Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway after a post-race penalty erased what appeared to be a runner-up finish. Wallace fought back from an early spin and crossed the line near the front after an overtime restart, but NASCAR ruled that he improved his position below the double-yellow line on the final lap.

Officials dropped him from second to 29th in the final results, costing him valuable championship points. The dramatic finish also affected Wallace’s wife, Amanda Wallace, who had spent the evening supporting him on social media.

As the race ended in disappointment, her messages showed the emotional impact the result had on the Wallace family.

Bubba Wallace’s Wife Reacts After NASCAR Penalty Changes Result

Amanda Wallace followed the race closely and shared her thoughts throughout the night on her Instagram Story. Early in the event, she praised Bubba Wallace and spoke about how much she admired his work as a NASCAR driver.

However, after NASCAR announced the penalty, her mood quickly changed. She shared two short messages that reflected how difficult the ending was to watch.

“This is exhausting to watch.”

“I can’t imagine being (my husband).”

Her comments came after Bubba Wallace lost 27 positions in the official results because of the NASCAR penalty. Instead of finishing second behind Ryan Blaney, Wallace was classified 29th, turning one of his strongest runs of the season into a frustrating result.

Bubba Wallace Responds to NASCAR Penalty and Defends Final-Lap Move

After the race, Bubba Wallace explained why he believed the NASCAR penalty should not have been issued. He argued that although his car crossed below the double-yellow line, he never gained a position before returning to the racing surface.

“[The rule] says advancing your position, which I did not do. I stayed third, and I was all over the brakes to make sure I did not advance. As soon as I turned, I was like, ‘I am going to wreck.’ I got on the brakes, kept it underneath me, and still ended up side-by-side.”

He continued by explaining why he believed the move did not benefit him.

“That move should have propelled us to the lead and it didn’t because I knew it was wrong because my car did not like that move. We will see what we can do, but I did not advance my position. I stayed third from the entry to three, all the way until 50 yards away.”

Despite disagreeing with the ruling, Wallace accepted NASCAR’s decision after speaking with officials.

“A penalty is a penalty.”

Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs Explain Heated Post-Race Conversation

The dramatic finish also led to a tense exchange between Bubba Wallace and fellow Toyota driver Ty Gibbs on pit road.

Wallace said Gibbs failed to give him enough room during the closing laps.

“I just said lift. I said there’s an opportunity to give, and you didn’t. He was like, ‘Well, don’t block me.’ It’s like, bro, you hit me square in the bumper. The block was well ahead; you seen it coming.”

He added that the incident reflected poor teamwork between Toyota drivers.

“We’ll be fine. He had the opportunity to give there a lot, and he didn’t do that. So, when I told him that, he quickly went on the defense and said, ‘Don’t block.’ When you hit me square in the bumper, it means you just ran right into me. The block was clean. So, yeah, that’s Toyota teammates. Don’t race very well together.”

Ty Gibbs gave his own account of the incident and said he was trying to help Wallace before speaking with him after the race.

“Chaos.”

“Obviously, looking for the best finish I could get for my team. And that was fun, just unfortunately didn’t get it. Yeah, I went to tell him I’m sorry because he cleared himself, and then unfortunately, he showed a lot of disrespect.”

“I don’t know. Yeah, seems like it didn’t really work out for him, but I just tried to help him out there at the end, push him to win, but it didn’t happen.”

The night ended with Bubba Wallace leaving EchoPark Speedway disappointed after the NASCAR penalty, while Amanda Wallace’s social media posts showed just how difficult the result was for the family.