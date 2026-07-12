NASCAR Cup Series: Carson Hocevar’s Surprising Response Leaves Zane Smith Feud Far From Over

Carson Hocevar tried to ease the tension in his growing feud with Zane Smith by joking that the two NASCAR Cup Series drivers might need “couples counseling” to work through their issues.

The Spire Motorsports driver made the comment during a media session at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday before qualifying for the Quaker State 400. While Smith has continued to criticize Hocevar in recent days, the 23-year-old appeared calm and relaxed when asked about the rivalry.

The feud has grown since several on-track incidents, with NASCAR even calling both drivers to the hauler following their latest clash. Although Smith has made his feelings clear, Hocevar said he is not letting the situation affect him as both drivers prepare for another important NASCAR Cup Series race.

Carson Hocevar Jokes About Zane Smith Feud After NASCAR Meeting

When asked about his relationship with Smith, Hocevar responded humorously.

“We’ll have to go to couples counseling.”

He also admitted he did not realize the disagreement had become so serious.

“I didn’t know it ever started,” Hocevar said when asked whether he believed the feud was over.

The rivalry began during the 2025 race at Iowa Speedway. Hocevar made contact with Smith, sending the No. 38 car into the outside wall. After that race, Smith accused Hocevar of giving insincere apologies while acting differently on social media.

The tension increased again during the July 6 Grant Park 165 at Chicagoland Speedway. On lap 32, as both drivers celebrated their 100th NASCAR Cup Series starts, Smith made contact with Hocevar entering Turn 2. Both cars hit the outside wall. Hocevar recovered to finish 22nd, one lap down, while Smith crossed the line in 30th.

Hocevar also discussed the meeting with NASCAR officials after the race.

“I was cracking so many jokes. I partly think that’s the reason they asked me in there. They actually told me that at the end of it, so I got them laughing pretty good.”

Zane Smith Keeps Criticizing Carson Hocevar

Smith has taken a much stronger position throughout the feud.

After the Chicagoland race, he called Hocevar a “bum” and a “coward” during an appearance on the Racin’ With The Boys podcast, saying his frustrations went beyond racing incidents.

Following qualifying at Atlanta on Saturday, Smith repeated his feelings.

“I just don’t like him as a human,” Smith said, adding that the meeting with NASCAR officials and Hocevar earlier in the day did little to improve the relationship.

Despite the harsh comments, Hocevar said he hoped NASCAR would not punish Smith for the contact at Chicagoland.

“They have all the data and stuff. Personally, I was hoping they didn’t penalize them. That would’ve been really soft.”

Carson Hocevar Looks Ahead to the NASCAR Atlanta Race

Hocevar said the criticism from Smith and some fans does not bother him.

“It caught me off guard a little bit because I had to think about it and wonder if I had done something. At the same time, I’m not bothered by it. I don’t mind it.”

He also welcomed passionate fans while making it clear that personal attacks should stay out of the discussion.

“I think it’s a good thing that fans are passionate. If they’re insulting anything other than racing, I obviously don’t condone that. We all look and sound different. I mean, I look goofy. If people are going to comment, tell them to comment on my stuff. I think it’s funny. Passion and clashing are what drive sports.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s NASCAR race at Atlanta, Hocevar questioned whether the track was the right place if NASCAR expected more retaliation.

“I did tell the NASCAR guys in the hauler, if you expected it to continue, I don’t know if I would’ve picked this week. We’re going to Atlanta. If we were going to Martinsville, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, it makes sense.’ But I don’t know if you can wreck anybody intentionally here. It’s hard to do it.”