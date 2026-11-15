NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Raises Concern Over Kasey Kahne’s Return Ahead of 2027 Season

Denny Hamlin believes Kasey Kahne could face an early challenge when he returns to NASCAR full-time in 2027. The 18-time Cup Series race winner will compete in the NASCAR Truck Series, driving the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

However, Hamlin believes Kahne’s long absence from stock car racing could put him behind the series’ regular competitors.

On his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin explained why recent racing experience could give drivers like Layne Riggs and Kaden Honeycutt an advantage.

Although Kahne has an impressive record in the Truck Series, Hamlin believes his lack of recent experience could make his return more difficult than expected.

Denny Hamlin Explains Why Kasey Kahne Could Struggle in NASCAR Return

Hamlin discussed potential challengers for the 2027 NASCAR Truck Series season and identified Kahne as a driver to watch. However, he believes the veteran’s experience may not provide the advantage many expect.

“I actually think his experience will work against him, because he’s been just so disconnected from the sport for so long,” Hamlin said.

He pointed to the recent experience that full-time competitors bring into each race. Drivers such as Riggs and Honeycutt have spent recent seasons learning how their trucks perform at different tracks.

“Like, the most recent notebooks that those guys will have; Riggs and Honeycutt will have the most legitimate and up-to-date notes, and they’re going to remember what their truck did last year or last race here,” Hamlin explained.

“Kasey’s not going to have that. So that’s why I think he’s going to be a little bit behind the eight ball on that.”

Hamlin’s comments highlight the importance of current racing data in the NASCAR Truck Series. Regular competitors understand tire wear, truck balance and the setup changes needed at different tracks. Kahne will have to rebuild that knowledge after spending several years away from full-time NASCAR competition.

Kasey Kahne’s NASCAR Record Gives Him a Strong Foundation

Kahne, now 46, last competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2018. He stepped away during that season because of health problems, mainly chronic dehydration during long races.

Since leaving NASCAR, Kahne has focused on sprint-car racing. He competed in High Limit Racing and recorded a World of Outlaws feature victory in 2026.

He also made a one-race return to NASCAR in 2025, driving for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series at Rockingham Speedway. Kahne qualified fourth but became involved in an early incident before recovering to finish 14th.

Despite his limited recent stock car experience, Kahne has an impressive NASCAR Truck Series record. He has five victories in six career starts.

His Cup Series career also includes 18 race wins, three Coca-Cola 600 victories and the 2017 Brickyard 400.

Spire Motorsports announced Kahne’s return in early October. He will compete in the No. 77 Chevrolet, with his first race scheduled for February 19, 2027, at Daytona International Speedway.

Can Kasey Kahne Overcome the Biggest Challenge of His NASCAR Return?

Kahne’s return gives him an opportunity to compete regularly in NASCAR again without committing to the demanding Cup Series schedule.

He has indicated that the Truck Series calendar, which features shorter races and more frequent breaks, should better suit his physical needs.

Spire Motorsports’ success in the series also played a role in his decision. The team already has experience developing competitive trucks, which could help Kahne adjust to the demands of the championship.

However, Hamlin believes the challenge will involve more than getting comfortable behind the wheel. Kahne must also learn how modern NASCAR trucks behave and build fresh information about each track.

Testing, simulator sessions and Spire’s existing data could help him close that gap before the season begins.

Kahne’s five Truck Series victories show what he can achieve when he competes in the category. However, his 2027 NASCAR return will test how quickly he can adapt after years away from full-time stock car racing.