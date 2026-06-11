NASCAR Cup Series Champion Goes Undercover as ‘Hamish Wimsley’ in Unexpected Prime Video Twist

Ryan Blaney is known for his work behind the wheel, but this week, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion took on a very different role. Blaney went undercover as “Hamish Wimsley,” an elderly British man, in the latest episode of Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers, which premiered June 11 on Prime Video. The episode follows Blaney as he enters Team Penske’s race shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, disguised with the help of Hollywood makeup artists.

Wearing a gray beard, wig, glasses, and aged clothing, he spent the day interacting with teammates, employees, and NASCAR fans without revealing his true identity. The result was a mix of comedy, surprise, and rare behind-the-scenes NASCAR access ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Ryan Blaney Goes Undercover at Team Penske

NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney? Nah, that’s Hamish Wimsley 😂 The Undercovers: Ryan Blaney is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/ZN0QOeLnee — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 11, 2026

The episode begins with Ryan Blaney testing his disguise on fellow Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin. With a thick British accent and a completely altered appearance, Blaney successfully hides his identity from the IndyCar star.

After gaining confidence in the disguise, Blaney enters the Team Penske facility as Hamish Wimsley. He joins a group of dedicated NASCAR fans during a private tour of the championship-winning organization.

Throughout the visit, the group gets a close look at areas of Team Penske that fans rarely see. Cameras follow them through the Next Gen car assembly process and around several historic race cars. Blaney remains in character as he guides conversations and observes reactions while keeping his identity secret.

The undercover setup allows viewers to see both the lighter side of NASCAR and the inner workings of one of the sport’s most successful teams.

NASCAR Fans Get Rare Team Penske Access

A major part of the episode focuses on the unique NASCAR experience offered to the visiting fans. The group receives behind-the-scenes access to Team Penske operations, including race shop areas that are normally not open to the public.

The fans also take part in activities designed to showcase how a modern NASCAR team operates. One highlight is a pit crew competition that gives them a closer look at the speed and teamwork required on race weekends.

As the tour continues, none of the fans realizes that the elderly British visitor walking alongside them is actually Ryan Blaney. The disguise remains effective for most of the day, creating several humorous moments as conversations unfold naturally.

The episode combines entertainment with authentic NASCAR content, giving viewers insight into the work that happens away from the racetrack.

Ryan Blaney Reveals Himself in Surprise NASCAR Moment

The biggest moment comes at a local go-kart track. After spending the day undercover, Ryan Blaney finally reveals his true identity to the stunned fans.

The surprise ends the prank and delivers the payoff that the episode builds toward. Following the reveal, Blaney climbs into a go-kart and shows the driving skills that helped him become a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The episode is part of the Emmy-nominated sports comedy series executive-produced by Eli Manning and Peyton Manning. Previous episodes have featured athletes, including Baker Mayfield, Micah Parsons, and Justin Jefferson, in similar undercover situations.

Blaney’s appearance arrives as Prime Video expands its NASCAR coverage. Fans can stream the episode now in more than 240 countries and territories through Prime Video. Blaney will return to NASCAR competition Sunday, June 14, when he drives the No. 12 Menards Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.