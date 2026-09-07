NASCAR Chase Drama: Carson Hocevar’s “He Spun” Remark Leaves Brad Keselowski Furious at Darlington

Carson Hocevar turned an early NASCAR Chase incident into the biggest talking point from the Cook Out Southern 500 after Brad Keselowski spun on Lap 107. Hocevar’s response only added to the tension. Asked about the contact, the Spire Motorsports driver smiled and said, “He spun.”

NASCAR’s official account shared the moment, showing Hocevar’s reaction after his No. 77 Chevrolet made contact with the left rear of Keselowski’s No. 6 RFK Racing Ford.

Keselowski spun as the two raced for position late in Stage 1. The caution ended the stage immediately under NASCAR’s new rules. Tyler Reddick won the stage, while Hocevar recovered from starting 34th to finish 11th. Keselowski later promised that the incident would not be forgotten.

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The NASCAR incident came with Stage 1 scheduled to end on Lap 115. Hocevar and Keselowski made contact on Lap 107, sending Keselowski around and bringing out the caution.

The timing mattered because NASCAR changed its stage-ending procedure in August after criticism over long caution periods. If a caution occurs with 10 or fewer laps remaining in Stage 1 or Stage 2, the stage becomes official at that moment. The yellow flag also serves as the stage break.

That meant NASCAR did not run the remaining eight scheduled laps. The running order when the caution appeared determined the stage points, with Reddick taking the win.

The change made the contact more significant because the Keselowski spin directly ended the first Chase segment. NASCAR’s new format put the focus on the running order at the caution rather than extending the stage.

Brad Keselowski Sends Warning After Carson Hocevar Contact

Hocevar did not offer much explanation after the NASCAR incident.

“I don’t know what happened. He spun,” Hocevar said with a chuckle. He repeated the response during multiple interviews and said the contact was not intentional. He later said he does things “for the clicks.”

When reporters told him about Keselowski’s warning, Hocevar replied, “I’ll tighten my belts.”

Keselowski gave a very different account. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion said, “He ran into me.”

Asked whether the two drivers had a history, Keselowski said, “No, but there will be. His day is coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson.”

Keselowski finished 23rd after another spin later in the NASCAR race.

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The exchange adds to the attention around Hocevar as he begins his first NASCAR Chase. The 23-year-old, known as “The Hurricane,” earned his first Cup Series win at Talladega earlier in 2026 and entered the 16-driver Chase as the No. 12 seed.

RFK Racing also added to the NASCAR tension by sharing a graphic featuring labels other drivers have used for Hocevar, including “iPad Kid” and “moron.”

Broadcast analysts Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett also criticized Hocevar’s response. Burton said drivers would eventually “get sick of it” and urged Hocevar to admit his mistake.

“That’s a champion,” Burton said of Keselowski. “You don’t just spin him around and dismiss him.”

Christopher Bell won the 367-lap NASCAR race at Darlington after passing Kyle Larson late and holding off teammate Ty Gibbs. Hocevar finished 11th and remained 12th in the reset Chase standings, 89 points behind leader Denny Hamlin.

The NASCAR Chase now moves to World Wide Technology Raceway for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at 3 p.m. ET on USA. Hocevar and Keselowski are scheduled to race there again, putting their Darlington clash in the rearview mirror but keeping Keselowski’s warning fresh.