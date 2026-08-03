NASCAR Cup Series Driver Reveals Why Daytona Changes Could Finally Silence a Long-Standing Frustration

Denny Hamlin believes NASCAR’s latest Daytona changes could make a clear difference when the Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway later this month. NASCAR recently updated its superspeedway rules package to reduce the single-file, fuel-saving racing that has frustrated drivers and fans.

Officials lowered the rear spoiler and adjusted horsepower to create more side-by-side action at Daytona and Talladega. NASCAR also confirmed that The Clash will return to Daytona, bringing back its traditional role before the Daytona 500.

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, welcomed both decisions and said the changes could improve racing. While he warned fans not to expect a dramatic overnight transformation, he believes the updated package is a positive step that could improve competition during the Coke Zero 400 on August 29.

Denny Hamlin Says NASCAR Daytona Changes Could Improve Racing by 20%

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin said he supports NASCAR’s decision to bring The Clash back to Daytona. He believes the exhibition race will once again help teams prepare for the Daytona 500 if the new rules package performs as expected.

“Definitely was always a fan of the buildup before the 500 and the storylines. If we can get this superspeedway package right, then it actually will be a test for the 500. Like you’ll really be able to draw like, ‘Oh, this guy is good. Watch out for him on Sunday.’ Right now, it’s we’re going to roll the dice. See if your number lands.”

Hamlin also urged fans to keep realistic expectations.

“I want to temper people’s expectations on that. It’s not going to look way different. This is baby steps. If the car is drivable, but handling means a little more, you can take the runs, then maybe we can take another step before the Clash next year.”

When asked how much better the new Daytona package could be, Hamlin gave a confident answer.

“20% better,” he said, dismissing the suggestion that the improvement might be only five percent.

NASCAR Daytona Package Aims to Create Better Multi-Lane Racing

Denny Hamlin explained that the goal of the NASCAR Daytona package is to make passing easier and encourage drivers to leave the main draft without needing a large group behind them.

“Your eyes, if we’re jammed up three by three by three or two by two by two, and anybody that pulls that line is dead, that’s not good,” Hamlin explained.

He said the ideal situation is one where drivers can move into another lane with only a few cars supporting them, rather than needing a much larger group.

“So we want it to be where, let’s just say there’s 10 cars in the bottom lane, 10 cars in the top lane right now, whoever pulls out a line has to have six cars with them. You need more cars than the line you just pulled out of to get going. The goal, I think, is if you can pull out a line and maybe only need three behind you to get going or make that line start moving, then, I think that you’ve got something you can work with.”

The changes are designed to bring back the close, multi-lane drafting that fans often associate with Daytona racing.

Denny Hamlin Believes NASCAR Is Moving in the Right Direction

Denny Hamlin said his prediction is based on data rather than guesswork.

“Listen, it’s an educated guess. It’s not like a complete guess. The numbers I’m seeing, it’s a little bit back towards what we had before, not all the way there, but it’s a step, and it’s something that we could do quickly and right away.”

The updated NASCAR Daytona package will make its competitive debut during the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29. The race will air on NBC with the green flag scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The event will provide the first real test of whether NASCAR’s latest changes can deliver the closer, more competitive Daytona racing that drivers and fans have been waiting to see.