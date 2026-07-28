Denny Hamlin Blames Next Gen Car After Brickyard 400 as One Major NASCAR Problem Gets Worse

Denny Hamlin believes the Next Gen car is the main reason passing has become so difficult at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After finishing fifth in the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, Hamlin said the problem is not the famous track but the current NASCAR Cup Series car.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lost a chance to win after a late restart changed the race, with Corey Heim taking the victory instead. Hamlin explained that passing at Indianapolis has always been tough, but he believes the Next Gen car has made it nearly impossible.

His comments have added to the ongoing discussion about whether NASCAR should make changes to the Next Gen car to improve racing at some of its biggest events.

Denny Hamlin Says Next Gen Car Is Hurting Racing at Indianapolis

Hamlin made it clear that he does not blame Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the lack of passing during the Brickyard 400.

“Passing at Indy has been difficult for decades, but it ain’t been impossible. Right now it is impossible unless someone has to miss the corner. This is a car problem, not an Indy problem.”

The veteran driver said the Next Gen car creates too much aerodynamic dependence, making it very difficult for drivers behind the leader to complete passes during long green-flag runs.

“I don’t think there’s been a pass for the lead in the entire Next Gen era at Indianapolis. I’d love to work with the competition committee to come up with a solution. We need to get the rear of the cars up and the front down. That’s how you improve the racing at Indy.”

Hamlin believes NASCAR should focus on fixing the Next Gen car instead of questioning the racing at Indianapolis.

Denny Hamlin Explains Costly Brickyard 400 Restart

Hamlin was leading before a caution on Lap 120 for an incident involving John Hunter Nemechek and Ryan Blaney brought the field back together. Corey Heim lined up beside him for the restart with 34 laps remaining before going on to secure his second NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Hamlin said the inside lane failed to stay together, allowing Heim to gain the advantage.

“We talk about it so much, these restarts come down to the third car. What does the third car do? He’s responsible for keeping the second car close to the first car. If they start battling each other, your line’s dead.”

He added that teammate Christopher Bell later apologized after explaining Chase Briscoe had pushed him too early, forcing Hamlin to manage the restart zone carefully.

“That was just a debacle of a restart. It couldn’t have been worse. It couldn’t have been more disorganized.”

Next Gen Car Debate Continues After Brickyard 400

Hamlin also offered ideas that he believes could improve the Next Gen car. He said NASCAR should create more downforce from the body instead of the underbody, pointing to the Xfinity Series as an example of closer racing.

“The downforce needs to come more from the body of the car rather than the underbody,” he said. “That’s why the Xfinity cars put on such a great race. The leader can’t pull away because the second-place driver can stay right on their bumper.”

Hamlin also suggested NASCAR test a special rules package for Indianapolis.

“Even if it’s just an experimental change for this race next year, what do we have to lose?” Hamlin said.

Despite missing another chance to win the Brickyard 400, Hamlin praised both Corey Heim and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We also need to appreciate Indianapolis for what it is,” Hamlin said. “It’s a fantastic facility, and everything there is run first class. This is a car problem, not an Indianapolis problem.”

His comments continue the growing debate over the Next Gen car as NASCAR considers possible changes to improve passing at some of its most historic tracks.