NASCAR Cup Series: Denny Hamlin Says One Thing Matters More Than Chase Experience

Denny Hamlin enters the 2026 NASCAR playoffs as the No. 1 seed, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver does not believe his long Chase history will give him a major edge. Hamlin starts the 10-race Chase with 2,100 points, 25 ahead of Ryan Blaney, after winning the NASCAR regular season.

The 2026 NASCAR playoffs also bring back the Chase format, with all 16 drivers staying in championship contention across all 10 races. For Hamlin, however, past playoff experience is not the biggest factor.

He believes his knowledge of the tracks on the NASCAR playoff schedule could matter more. The Chase begins with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 6, putting Hamlin’s approach to the test immediately.

NASCAR Chase Experience May Not Be Hamlin’s Biggest Edge

Hamlin has made 20 postseason appearances, making him the most experienced driver in the 2026 NASCAR Chase field. However, he does not see that experience alone as a major advantage.

“Sure, it is a little different this time around because we have stages and we have more points for winning than the last time we had the Chase,” Hamlin said at Chase Media Day.

“So I do think that there’s an opportunity for drivers to make up more points than what we had in the past.”

The NASCAR Chase format is different from the elimination-style playoffs used in recent seasons. All 16 drivers remain in the championship fight throughout the 10 races, with the driver who scores the most points during that stretch winning the title.

A win is also worth 55 points in the current system, compared with 40 points under the previous scoring structure.

NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Points to Track Experience

Hamlin said his biggest advantage comes from the number of laps he has completed at the tracks on the NASCAR playoff schedule.

“So generally, I don’t know that my tenure and experience is necessarily an advantage other than when we go from track to track,” he said. “I’ve just got a lot of starts on each one of those tracks.”

The 2026 NASCAR Chase schedule includes Darlington, Bristol, Kansas, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Martinsville and Homestead. Hamlin has strong experience at several of those venues, including five Cup Series wins at Darlington.

His 2026 NASCAR regular-season numbers also put him among the strongest drivers entering the Chase. He recorded four wins, 14 top-five finishes, 17 top-10 finishes and 880 laps led.

NASCAR Playoffs Begin With Hamlin as No. 1 Seed

Hamlin enters the NASCAR playoffs after ranking first in season-long speed and recording an average finish of 8.1 during the regular season. That average was on pace to be the best of his Cup Series career.

The return of the NASCAR Chase now gives Hamlin a chance to turn that regular-season consistency into a championship. His first test comes at Darlington Raceway, where the Southern 500 opens the 10-race NASCAR Chase on September 6.

For Hamlin, the key may not be how many times he has competed in the Chase. Instead, he believes the experience gained from thousands of laps at the tracks on the NASCAR playoff schedule could be more useful when the championship fight begins.