2026 NASCAR Playoffs Could Turn Ugly for These Drivers: The Chase Field Ranked

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is over, and the 16-driver Chase field is set. Ten races now decide the championship, with no eliminations under the new points format. The field will race at Darlington, St. Louis, Bristol, Kansas, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Phoenix, Talladega, Martinsville and Homestead.

Points have been reset, but regular-season bonuses still give the top drivers an edge. Only 100 points separate first place from 16th. That makes every stage point, position and finish important. Drivers cannot rely on simply surviving a cutoff because there are no cutoffs this year.

Instead, the 2026 NASCAR Playoffs will reward drivers who produce strong finishes over all 10 races. Here is how the Chase field ranks from championship contenders to drivers facing the toughest road.

2026 NASCAR Playoffs: The Top Championship Contenders

Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Ty Gibbs lead the 2026 NASCAR Playoffs field. Hamlin enters as the regular-season champion with 2,100 points and four wins at Las Vegas, Nashville, Michigan and Pocono. He has won at every Chase track during his career and owns the third-best average finish at Homestead.

Reddick has five wins, including victories at Darlington and Kansas. Blaney sits 25 points behind Hamlin and has three wins, while his strong stage-point totals give him another advantage in the 2026 NASCAR Playoffs. Phoenix and Martinsville also fit his record well.

Gibbs enters with two wins and a large number of stage points. His ability to finish races now gives him a strong chance to remain near the top of the 2026 NASCAR Playoffs standings.

The Dark Horses Could Cause Problems

Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano have enough speed to challenge for the championship. Briscoe won at Chicagoland and has won the last two Southern 500s, making Darlington an important race for him.

Bell recorded a career-high number of top-five finishes despite going winless. Larson won the 2025 championship without a Chase race victory and can score heavily when his car performs well. Elliott has produced strong finishes and won at Martinsville this year.

Logano also remains a threat. He won at North Wilkesboro and Richmond and has performed well in even-numbered years. These drivers need to avoid pit-road penalties, poor qualifying results and other mistakes that have cost them positions.

2026 NASCAR Playoffs: Wild Cards and Pretenders

Carson Hocevar, Daniel Suárez, Ryan Preece and Bubba Wallace make up the wild-card group. Hocevar’s Talladega victory gives him a clear chance to disrupt the 2026 NASCAR Playoffs. Suárez won at Charlotte and recorded his best regular-season points finish in years. Preece’s Daytona win secured his place, while Wallace enters with Toyota equipment capable of producing strong results.

Chris Buescher, William Byron and Austin Cindric face a tougher challenge. Buescher has avoided many mistakes but has lacked enough speed to overcome difficult races. Byron has led only 31 laps this season. Cindric secured his playoff spot at Daytona after struggling for consistent speed.

Darlington and Bristol will test the field early, while Talladega can dramatically change the 2026 NASCAR Playoffs standings. Homestead will provide the final test.

Under the new system, every stage matters. Hamlin’s experience, track record and 25-point advantage make him the projected champion, while Briscoe stands out as a potential runner-up if he can produce another strong Southern 500-style run.