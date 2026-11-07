NASCAR Cup Series Driver Breaks Silence on Early Hendrick Motorsports Move Speculation

Connor Zilisch has addressed rumors about an early move to Hendrick Motorsports, with the young NASCAR driver offering an interesting response about his future. Hendrick announced in August that Zilisch would take over the No. 48 Chevrolet in 2028, replacing Alex Bowman after his final season with the team.

However, speculation has continued about whether Zilisch could leave Trackhouse Racing before the end of 2027.

Speaking to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass at Homestead-Miami Speedway ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series season finale, Zilisch said much of the talk was noise. He also explained why staying with Trackhouse for another season remains important to him, despite admitting that an earlier opportunity with Hendrick would be appealing.

NASCAR Rumors Surround Connor Zilisch and Hendrick Motorsports

Zilisch made it clear that existing commitments stand in the way of an early move. Bowman still has one season left in the No. 48, and Zilisch has sponsorship obligations to complete before ending his time with Trackhouse.

“Yeah, it’s been, for the most part, a lot of noise,” Zilisch said. “You know, Alex has a commitment to run one more year. I have sponsors to fulfill obligations for another season, and I’m excited about that.”

However, the 20-year-old admitted he would welcome an earlier opportunity to race for Hendrick Motorsports.

“I think it’s honestly– it’d be great to go race for Hendrick next year and get that opportunity quicker, but at the same time, I’m kind of happy in the spot I’m in.”

His response came as speculation continued about his NASCAR future. Hendrick has already confirmed the long-term plan, with Zilisch set to replace Bowman in 2028.

Connor Zilisch Explains Why He Wants Another Trackhouse Season

Zilisch also explained why another year with Trackhouse could help his development in the NASCAR Cup Series. He believes the team provides an environment where he can improve without facing the same level of attention and pressure associated with driving for Hendrick.

“I get to learn in a lower-pressure situation with less eyeballs on me. I feel like I can just go out and focus on myself,” Zilisch said.

He added that leaving Trackhouse after his rookie season would not feel right, particularly because he wants to finish what the team started together.

“I mean, I would not want to leave Trackhouse after a season like this. I want to end on a good note. I want to be able to leave saying that we achieved all we could and gave it our best effort, which we have.”

Zilisch also hopes the team will have a stronger campaign in 2027 before he moves to Hendrick Motorsports.

NASCAR Future Gives Zilisch Confidence Ahead of 2028

During the interview, Zilisch was also asked whether knowing his long-term future at Hendrick had reduced the pressure on his current NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

The young driver said the agreement provides some comfort, but he still expects strong performances from himself every weekend.

“It helps, but I still put pressure on myself every weekend to perform, and I expect a lot out of myself,” Zilisch said.

He also explained that securing his future does not mean he intends to ease off during his remaining time with Trackhouse.

“I would say I still put as much pressure on myself, but it is nice knowing that I can have bad weeks and not have to worry about losing my job.”

Zilisch previously built his reputation through strong performances in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with JR Motorsports, winning multiple races before moving to the Cup Series.

His transition has attracted attention, and Hendrick’s decision to sign him reflects the team’s confidence in his potential.

The current arrangement remains in place, with Zilisch set to spend one more season at Trackhouse in 2027. Bowman will also finish his time in the No. 48 that year before Zilisch steps into the Hendrick Motorsports seat for the 2028 NASCAR season.