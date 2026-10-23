NASCAR: Major Shake-Up at Trackhouse Racing Leaves Connor Zilisch Facing New Pressure Ahead of Talladega

Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen will have new spotters as Trackhouse Racing reshuffles its lineup ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The team has moved Josh Williams to Zilisch’s No. 88 Chevrolet and assigned Stefan Parsons to van Gisbergen’s No. 97 Chevrolet for the final three races of the 2026 season.

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass reported the change on Thursday night, confirming that the two drivers would swap spotters.

The move brings Williams back together with Zilisch after their successful 2025 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign. It also ends Williams’ two-season run as van Gisbergen’s primary spotter. With Talladega known for close pack racing, the new pairings will face an immediate test as the season enters its final stretch.

Trackhouse Racing Changes NASCAR Spotters

Trackhouse Racing’s spotter change will affect Zilisch and van Gisbergen at Talladega, Martinsville and Homestead. Pockrass shared the news on X, writing, “Connor Zilisch and SVG are swapping spotters … Josh Williams now with Zilisch … Stefan Parsons with SVG.”

After spending the past two NASCAR Cup Series seasons spotting for Shane van Gisbergen and contributing to seven Cup Series wins, Williams will take on a new role alongside Connor Zilisch in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

The pairing has a strong history in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. In 2025, Zilisch and Williams won 10 races, reached the Championship 4 and finished second in the final standings behind Jesse Love.

Parsons will take over as van Gisbergen’s spotter for the remaining three races. He has experience spotting in both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Connor Zilisch Faces a Key NASCAR Test at Talladega

Zilisch has faced a difficult rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He sits 33rd in the standings, ahead of only Ty Dillon and Cody Ware among the full-time drivers listed in the draft.

The 19-year-old will return to Trackhouse Racing’s No. 88 Chevrolet for the 2027 season. The draft also states that he is expected to move to Hendrick Motorsports in 2028, replacing Alex Bowman in the No. 48 car.

Reuniting with Williams gives Zilisch a spotter who already knows his driving style and communication habits. That experience could prove useful at Talladega, where drivers race in tight packs and rely on spotters to identify approaching cars, changing gaps and potential crashes.

Trackhouse Racing has not described the switch as a long-term change. The new pairings are scheduled for the final three races of the 2026 season.

Shane van Gisbergen Gets a New Spotter for NASCAR Finale Run

Van Gisbergen will work with Parsons after two seasons with Williams. The New Zealand driver has built a strong record on road courses since joining Trackhouse Racing full-time, but Talladega presents a different challenge because of its high-speed pack racing.

According to the draft, van Gisbergen holds a 46-point lead over 18th place in the standings for drivers who are not competing in the Chase. The final three races will give the team time to assess the new pairing before the offseason.

The YellaWood 500 is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Talladega Superspeedway’s 2.66-mile layout often produces close racing and multi-car incidents, placing a heavy demand on spotters.

Trackhouse Racing’s spotter switch adds another change to the team’s preparations for the final stretch. The results at Talladega, Martinsville and Homestead will show how the new combinations work under race conditions.