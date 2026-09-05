NASCAR Cup Series Driver Cleared for Darlington Race After Being Diagnosed With a Concussion

Riley Herbst will return to the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend after a concussion forced him out of the Daytona race. The 23XI Racing driver confirmed Saturday at Darlington Raceway that he has recovered and received clearance to compete in the Cook Out Southern 500.

Herbst missed Daytona after concussion symptoms returned on race day, despite passing the required tests earlier in the week and qualifying fifth for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The setback came after a hard crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where contact with Michael McDowell sent his No. 35 Toyota backward into the Turn 3 wall. Connor Zilisch then struck the stopped car, adding another heavy impact.

Riley Herbst Concussion Symptoms Return Before Daytona

Herbst said he was diagnosed with a concussion after the New Hampshire crash. He believed he had recovered and passed all the required tests before Daytona.

“I got diagnosed with a concussion after the wreck in Loudon, and I thought that I was cleared to pass. I passed all my tests the week leading up to Daytona,” Herbst said.

He qualified fifth but woke up Saturday feeling much worse.

“Woke up Saturday morning feeling really, really rough, trouble with all the symptoms, the worst I’ve had since the wreck,” he said.

Herbst and 23XI Racing then decided to withdraw him from the NASCAR Cup Series race. Harrison Burton replaced him in the No. 35 Toyota and started from the rear.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Says He Is Back to 100%

Herbst said the concussion symptoms were difficult to predict because they could return without warning.

“I don’t really know. They come and go,” Herbst said.

He also explained why the concussion recovery process differs from a visible injury.

“Concussions are a super weird health issue, health problem that, honestly, it’s an evolving matter. It’s not like you can X-ray your arm and see a broken bone or see it not broken. It’s all about how you feel, and one day you can feel 100%, and then I can wake up Saturday morning like I did last week and struggle to get out of bed.”

Herbst said he believes removing him from Daytona was the correct decision.

“So yeah, it was a rough process, but obviously I think myself, NASCAR, Atrium Health, we all did the right thing last week in taking me out of the race car for the betterment of myself and obviously the field of race car drivers,” he said.

Riley Herbst Cleared for Darlington NASCAR Race

Herbst said he has had no further symptoms this week and feels fully recovered ahead of his NASCAR return.

“Thank you. Yeah, no, it’s good. No symptoms this week, back to 100%, so yeah, concussion-free,” Herbst said.

He also said rest played a key role in his recovery.

“But you just kind of have to rest, rest, rest, and hopefully you can beat the symptoms sooner than you want,” Herbst said.

The Cook Out Southern 500 gives Herbst his first NASCAR Cup Series race since the concussion forced him out at Daytona. The Darlington Raceway event also comes as he prepares for a move to Legacy Motor Club for the 2027 season.

Herbst now enters the NASCAR Cup Series race cleared to compete after completing the required evaluations and reporting no symptoms during the week.