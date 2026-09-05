NASCAR Cup Series Driver Opens Up About Michael Jordan’s Tough Standard at 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace has admitted he never expected 23XI Racing to reach its current level when the team entered NASCAR in 2021. The Bubba Wallace story has since become closely linked with the rise of 23XI Racing, which Michael Jordan co-owns with Denny Hamlin.

Now, as the NASCAR playoffs begin, Wallace is reflecting on the team’s growth while preparing for another major test. 23XI Racing enters the NASCAR playoffs with wins from Tyler Reddick and Corey Heim, while Wallace enters the postseason without a regular-season victory.

Wallace said he remains proud to be part of the organization and credited Jordan’s influence. However, he also made clear that the drivers must continue producing results as 23XI Racing’s expectations keep rising.

Bubba Wallace Reflects on 23XI Racing Growth

Wallace said he never pictured exactly where 23XI Racing would be several years after its arrival. Instead, he has focused on his role within the organization.

“Yeah, it has. I don’t know if, you know, for me, I’m a very in-the-moment type person. So, to answer that question, no.”

“But honored and humbled to be where I’m at, still playing a small part in this team’s success and having a lot of fun doing so.”

Wallace became 23XI Racing’s first full-time driver when the organization entered NASCAR. Since then, the team has grown into a regular contender.

The 2026 NASCAR playoffs also show how much 23XI Racing has developed. Reddick won the Daytona 500 and added more victories during the regular season. Heim also produced major wins at Naval Base Coronado and Indianapolis.

Wallace, meanwhile, reached the NASCAR playoffs despite not winning during the regular season.

Bubba Wallace Credits Michael Jordan

Wallace pointed to Michael Jordan as a major reason behind the progress at 23XI Racing. Jordan co-owns the team with Hamlin and has brought his competitive mindset to the organization.

“But yeah, I mean, everything basically MJ touches turns to gold,” Wallace said.

“And so, you know, you have to do your part to keep up with it.”

The comments underline the expectations around 23XI Racing. The team has moved from a new NASCAR project to an organization capable of winning major races.

For Wallace, however, the progress does not remove the need for stronger results. He said he wants more success from 23XI Racing but believes the team must continue working to put itself in position to win.

“Obviously want way more success than what we’ve had,” he said. “But we just got to keep on putting our names in the hat and keep giving the effort.”

NASCAR Playoffs Put Bubba Wallace Under Pressure

The NASCAR playoffs now give Bubba Wallace another chance to produce a strong result. The postseason begins at Darlington Raceway on Sunday with the Cook Out Southern 500.

Darlington will open the NASCAR playoffs with a difficult test. Its abrasive surface creates heavy tire wear, while its corners demand careful race management.

Wallace enters the NASCAR playoffs knowing that 23XI Racing already has proven winners in Reddick and Heim. His place in the field gives the team another opportunity to compete for a championship.

The NASCAR playoffs also raise the pressure on Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota. While his season has not included a regular-season win, his focus remains on delivering another strong performance for 23XI Racing when it matters most.

Wallace may not have predicted 23XI Racing’s growth when the team arrived at Daytona in February 2021. But he now clearly understands what the organization expects from its drivers.

Jordan may have helped set a high standard. Wallace knows the drivers still have to deliver.