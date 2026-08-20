NASCAR Cup Series Driver Faces Fresh Championship Hit After Kevin Harvick’s Blunt Warning

Joey Logano’s NASCAR career has been thrown back into the spotlight after Kevin Harvick gave a blunt response to the criticism surrounding Logano’s three Cup Series championships. The debate returned after Logano won at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night, earning his second victory of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

During his post-race press conference, Logano was asked about social media users who describe him as a “Mickey Mouse champion.” Logano defended all three NASCAR championships and admitted the criticism gives him extra motivation.

Harvick later addressed the same issue, calling the previous playoff format “a little Mickey Mouse” and urging Logano to win a fourth championship under the new system. Their comments have added another layer to Logano’s 2026 NASCAR championship push.

Joey Logano Defends His NASCAR Championships

Logano refused to accept any suggestion that his NASCAR championships were not legitimate. When questioned about the “Mickey Mouse champion” label, he responded, “To answer the question first, they’re all legit. I don’t care what the format is. Everyone knew the rules when it started, okay? I’ll say that first.”

The Team Penske driver also admitted the criticism has become personal. “Do I have a little chip on my shoulder? Yes. That’s a clear yes,” Logano said. He revealed that his team uses the slogan “4 the Haters” inside its hauler and around its scoreboard as extra motivation.

Logano won NASCAR championships in 2018, 2022 and 2024 under the previous elimination-style playoff system. Critics have argued that format placed too much importance on short playoff runs instead of full-season consistency.

Logano responded with humor, saying, “Either way, the Mickey Mouse ears look good on the trophies either way, and the check was pretty cool to go with it.”

Kevin Harvick Takes Aim at the NASCAR Playoff Format

Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, later addressed the controversy while speaking with Will Buxton on SPEED. He said competitors understood they had to race to the format during his driving career, but admitted the system looked different in hindsight.

“When you look back at it, I think that’s the reason that they changed the format because it was a little Mickey Mouse.”

Harvick then turned the criticism into a challenge for Logano. He said Logano should use the comments as motivation to win another NASCAR championship and remove the argument surrounding his first three titles.

“You know, so if I was Joey Logano, I would look at that as motivation to say, ‘I don’t want that. I don’t want that rhetoric next to my three championships. So I’m just going to go win a fourth to be able to put all that to rest.”

NASCAR Championship Chase Gets More Interesting

NASCAR changed its championship format after the 2024 season, ending the elimination-style system used for Logano’s three titles. That means a fourth NASCAR championship would come under a different structure.

Logano’s Richmond victory moved him from 18th to ninth in the standings. He has also reached the Championship 4 in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024.

After the Richmond win, Logano remained confident about his team’s pace. “Don’t let the boys get hot. We’re pretty strong right now. It’s awesome to see the speed in the 22 again.”

The NASCAR championship fight now carries added attention around Logano. His response to the criticism is clear, while Harvick has offered a direct path to ending the debate: win a fourth NASCAR championship under the new format.