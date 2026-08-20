NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Raises Red Flags Over Trackhouse Racing’s Future

Trackhouse Racing is facing a major decision over its future after Connor Zilisch confirmed he will leave the team after the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season to join Hendrick Motorsports. Zilisch’s departure will leave the No. 88 Chevrolet open, while Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen also have contracts that run through 2027.

The situation has raised questions about whether Trackhouse should continue with three cars or scale back its operation. Dale Earnhardt Jr. supports a two-car model and has advised team owner Justin Marks to lease the third charter rather than selling it. Marks, however, has rejected downsizing and said Trackhouse’s three-car operation remains important to its sponsors, Chevrolet, and its broader business plans.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wants Trackhouse Racing to Change Its NASCAR Plans

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes Trackhouse Racing would benefit from returning to a two-car team. Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, he said a two-car operation would be the ideal setup for Marks.

“Dude, I would say that the perfect scenario is a two-car team.” He explained that running more cars can reduce the cost per vehicle, but adding a third car still creates a major financial burden.

Earnhardt Jr. said a team starting from scratch would likely be better served with two cars and two drivers working together. He also pointed to the value of Trackhouse’s third charter, which he believes is worth keeping because charter values continue to rise.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sees a NASCAR Charter Lease as a Trackhouse Racing Option

Earnhardt Jr. said Trackhouse Racing could lease the third NASCAR charter instead of selling it. That would let the organization reduce operating costs while still making money from the charter.

“If you can lease it, make a little money over the course of the next handful of years leasing this charter out, do it.”

He argued that moving from three cars to two would lower the amount needed to fund the team. In his example, a cost of about $200 million could fall to $125 million.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer also said leasing would allow Trackhouse to keep the charter as an asset that could gain value over time. The team could later decide whether to use or sell it, depending on its plans.

Justin Marks Rejects Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Plan

Justin Marks has taken a different position. The Trackhouse owner rejected talk of downsizing in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after reports raised questions about a possible charter sale.

“I don’t know where that comes from. I don’t really think downsizing for our company is the right thing to do.”

Marks said Trackhouse has three cars with strong sponsors and that Chevrolet supports the three-car structure. He also linked the team’s expansion to its wider business goals.

“I like that we have three cars,” Marks said. He added that reducing the operation would remove 33 percent of the company’s inventory.

The disagreement leaves Trackhouse Racing with two clear paths. Earnhardt Jr. supports leasing the third NASCAR charter and focusing on two cars, while Marks wants to maintain the current three-car operation. With Zilisch leaving after 2027 and Chastain and van Gisbergen’s contracts also running through that season, the team’s structure remains a key issue for its future.