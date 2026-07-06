NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland Speedway Post Race Inspection Reveal One Last Twist

Technical inspections remained a major talking point throughout the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Chicagoland Speedway during the eero 400. Several teams faced penalties before the race, while NASCAR officials conducted routine post-race inspections after the checkered flag.

Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell were among the drivers affected by pre-race inspection failures that changed their race weekends. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe avoided technical issues and drove the No. 19 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2026 season.

After the race, NASCAR also selected two cars for additional review at its Research & Development Center. The inspection process once again played a key role in shaping the weekend’s outcome at Chicagoland Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series Inspection Penalties Impact Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell

Pre-race inspection brought immediate consequences for two Chevrolet teams before the green flag at Chicagoland Speedway.

Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed inspection twice before passing on its third attempt. NASCAR ejected car chief Jesse Saunders for the rest of the weekend and stripped the team of its pit selection.

Michael McDowell’s No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet failed inspection three times before clearing on the fourth attempt. NASCAR barred McDowell from qualifying, required him to start from the rear of the field, and issued a pass-through penalty to be served under green-flag conditions. Car chief Travis Young was also removed from the event.

NASCAR reporter Stephen Stumpf posted on X:

“Pre-race Cup inspection complete: Larson failed inspection 2x – car chief ejected and he loses pit selection for this weekend. McDowell failed inspection 3x – car chief ejected, and he will have to drop to the rear and serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag.”

The penalties showed NASCAR’s continued focus on enforcing the Next Gen car rules before competition began.

Chase Briscoe Wins NASCAR Cup Series Race After Clearing Inspection

While other teams dealt with inspection setbacks, Chase Briscoe delivered one of his strongest performances of the season.

Briscoe started seventh in the No. 19 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and took the lead with 45 laps remaining through strategy. He led three times for 51 laps and held off teammate Christopher Bell by 0.276 seconds to win the eero 400.

The victory was Briscoe’s first NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2026 season, his first at Chicagoland Speedway, and the sixth of his Cup Series career. Christopher Bell finished in second place, Denny Hamlin secured third, and William Byron won both stages.

Following the race, NASCAR completed inspection of Briscoe’s winning car without finding any issues, making the result official.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Inspection Sends Two Cars for Further Review

The NASCAR Cup Series post-race inspection ended with one final development after Briscoe’s victory was confirmed.

NASCAR officials confirmed that Denny Hamlin and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet were sent to the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, North Carolina, for a more detailed teardown and technical inspection.

NASCAR insider Matt Weaver shared the update on X, writing, “Inspection is completed in the Cup Series garage with no issues. Back to R&D: 11 and 48.”

The additional review is part of NASCAR’s regular inspection process to confirm compliance with technical, aerodynamic, and safety regulations.

The NASCAR Cup Series inspection process shaped the Chicagoland Speedway weekend from start to finish. Pre-race inspection penalties affected Kyle Larson and McDowell, but Briscoe’s winning car passed inspection without issue. After the race, NASCAR sent two cars to its Research & Development Center for further examination as teams shifted their focus to the next Cup Series event.