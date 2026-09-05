NASCAR Cup Series Driver Hit With Pre-Race Penalties Before Darlington Showdown

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs got off to a difficult start for Ryan Blaney before he even reached the track for qualifying. Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Saturday at Darlington Raceway, forcing NASCAR to issue penalties before Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

The car chief was ejected for the rest of the weekend, while the team lost its choice of pit stall. Blaney’s car passed inspection on the third attempt, allowing him to take part in qualifying once the weather delay ended.

A lightning hold kept teams in the garage for part of the afternoon at Darlington Raceway. The setback came as Blaney began the NASCAR Cup Series Chase as the No. 2 seed, 25 points behind Denny Hamlin following the playoff reset.

NASCAR Cup Series Penalties Hit Blaney at Darlington Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series inspection process created immediate problems for Blaney’s team. After the first inspection failure, Team Penske had to return the car for another check. The second failure cost the team pit stall selection and led to the car chief’s ejection.

Steven Taranto described how it unfolded.

“Ongoing development in the Cup garage: Ryan Blaney’s car failed pre-qualifying tech inspection twice, leading to the loss of pit selection for the 12 team plus the ejection of their car chief. Blaney’s car passed on the third go-thru. Looks like they’re ready to roll when (if) this lightning hold lifts.”

Blaney avoided the harsher consequence of starting at the rear because the No. 12 passed on its third attempt. The NASCAR Cup Series car was legal and cleared to compete.

The NASCAR Cup Series rules require teams to meet technical standards before taking part in qualifying and racing. The inspection process checks areas that can affect a car’s body and aerodynamic performance.

Ryan Blaney Starts Chase With Key Setback

Blaney entered the NASCAR Cup Series Chase with three wins during the 2026 season. He started the playoffs as the No. 2 seed, 25 points behind Hamlin.

The team had already made changes to address pit-road performance before the playoffs. Team Penske swapped pit crews between Blaney and Austin Cindric, with Blaney receiving the group that had performed better in the team’s pit metrics.

Losing pit stall selection at Darlington Raceway now removes part of that advantage. The team can no longer choose its preferred pit box, which can affect how quickly a car enters and exits pit road during stops.

The loss of the car chief also leaves the team without one of its key setup personnel for the weekend. Darlington Raceway is known for its demanding surface, and teams must manage changes involving the splitter, camber and ride height as the race develops.

Weather Delays NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

The NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session was scheduled for Saturday afternoon but was delayed by lightning. Officials kept teams in the garage while they waited for a safe period before returning cars to the track.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the first of 10 Chase races and the 27th points race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 367-lap event is scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network at the 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway.

The track’s egg-shaped layout and worn surface place heavy demands on tires. Track position also becomes important as the race progresses.

Blaney will still have a chance to begin the Chase with a strong result. However, the NASCAR Cup Series contender will enter Darlington Raceway without his first choice of pit stall and without his car chief after the pre-race inspection penalties.