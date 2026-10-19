NASCAR Cup Series Driver Reaches Breaking Point After Losing Chase Ground With One Plea

Denny Hamlin admitted the NASCAR Cup Series has mentally drained him after another frustrating result at Phoenix Raceway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver opened the latest episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental, by explaining how difficult Monday mornings have become after repeated on-track setbacks.

Hamlin finished 28th in the Freeway Insurance 500 after a right-rear tire failure ended his hopes of a strong result. His No. 11 Toyota had been running inside the top five before the problem changed his race.

The veteran driver said repeated disappointments have taken a toll as he tries to turn strong performances into better finishes. He made the comments with three races remaining in the Chase championship battle.

Denny Hamlin Opens Up About NASCAR Frustration

Hamlin described the mental strain he feels after a race weekend and how long it takes him to process the result.

“That’s what it feels like every Monday morning.”

“I am mentally drained from the Cup Series. My fun meter is pegged to the absolute fullest.”

He explained that Monday mornings are often the hardest because he spends hours thinking about what happened during the race.

“I mean, for me personally, Monday mornings are the worst because by the time I get to sleep, if I’ve slept, my mind has calmed down.”

Hamlin also made clear that he wants a race without a major problem disrupting his chances.

“I want one smooth race where nothing happens. But at this point, I feel like the racing gods are picking on me.”

His comments reflected frustration after another race in which his car had the speed to run near the front but didn’t deliver the finish he wanted.

NASCAR Tire Failure Ruins Denny Hamlin’s Phoenix Race

Hamlin was running inside the top five when his right-rear tire failed in Turns 3 and 4 on Lap 221 of the 312-lap race at Phoenix Raceway.

He brought the Toyota to pit road but was penalized for speeding. The penalty made it harder for him to recover and left him a lap down.

Hamlin finished 28th, ending his streak of 31 consecutive lead-lap finishes. The tire failure cost him a chance to turn his car’s pace into a strong result.

The Phoenix setback added pressure as the NASCAR Cup Series Chase moved toward its final three races. Every position and point matters as drivers fight for the championship.

Hamlin’s comments on Actions Detrimental showed how repeated problems have affected him. The veteran has kept finding speed, but incidents and penalties have made it harder to get the results he wants.

Denny Hamlin Faces Pressure With Three NASCAR Races Left

After Phoenix, the NASCAR Cup Series schedule moved to Talladega Superspeedway, with Martinsville Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway still on the schedule.

Hamlin gained ground on Kyle Larson in the points battle after Larson also had a difficult afternoon. However, other drivers moved ahead in the standings, leaving Hamlin with more work to do.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver now needs to turn his team’s pace into consistent finishes during the closing races of the Chase.

Hamlin’s frustration comes at a key point in the championship fight. With three races left, another costly mistake could significantly affect his position.

His latest comments made clear how much the NASCAR season has weighed on him. Hamlin is still searching for the smooth race he wants, but he and Joe Gibbs Racing have little time left to deliver the results needed in the championship battle.