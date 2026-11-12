NASCAR Cup Series Driver Sparks HOA Tension After Crushing $800 Chevy With Military Tank

NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar turned a simple $800 car challenge into an unexpected demolition after using a military tank to crush his broken Chevrolet Cobalt.

The incident, featured in a YouTube video posted on October 29, 2026, quickly attracted attention because of the unusual destruction and a reported objection from his homeowners association (HOA).

Hocevar, who drives the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, had planned to compete in a cheap-car challenge with his friend Vernon Hale. However, the Cobalt developed mechanical problems before the challenge could get going.

With a British Chieftain tank arriving at his new property on the same day, Hocevar decided against repairing the vehicle. Instead, he used the military tank to flatten the Chevrolet, creating an unusual moment that has since drawn attention from NASCAR and automotive fans.

Carson Hocevar’s $800 Chevrolet Cobalt Suffers Mechanical Problems

Hocevar and Hale each received $800 for a beater-car challenge. Hale purchased an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, which he said needed no repairs. Hocevar chose a Chevrolet Cobalt and spent time spray-painting the car, including adding his racing number.

However, the Chevrolet Cobalt soon developed problems. After stopping for fuel and filling it with Unleaded 88, Hocevar noticed a power-steering warning. The issue came from a blown belt.

Things became worse when the engine backfired and stopped working completely. Hale then used his Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme to push the disabled Cobalt back home while Hocevar controlled the steering.

With the Chevrolet no longer running, repairs were expected to exceed the original $800 purchase price.

Carson Hocevar Uses Military Tank to Crush Chevrolet Cobalt

The mechanical problems came on the same day Hocevar received a British Chieftain military tank at his new property.

Hocevar purchased the decommissioned tank from YouTuber WhistlinDiesel in September 2026. The vehicle arrived on a trailer, and the group took extra care while unloading it.

The tank’s metal tracks could damage the pavement if the vehicle turned on the asphalt. They also considered the location of a recently installed septic system.

With the tank safely unloaded and the Chevrolet Cobalt already out of action, Hocevar decided to use the military vehicle to destroy the car.

The tank moved forward over the Cobalt’s hood and roof, flattening the vehicle in a single pass. Hocevar and Hale watched as the military tank crushed the Chevrolet.

The group later dragged the wreckage away. Hocevar joked that the remains were still available for $800, describing the vehicle as having two previous owners and being only slightly used. He also joked that he had been involved in a minor fender bender.

Carson Hocevar’s Military Tank Draws HOA Objection

The incident attracted further attention because of the video’s title: “HOA is Upset With my New Tank!”

According to reports about the footage, an HOA member who visited the property objected to the military tank. However, the video does not show a direct confrontation, and no formal association notice or legal action has been publicly confirmed.

The tank had already attracted attention during its delivery. Neighbors reportedly saw truckers pulling over along the route to watch the unusual transport. A weigh station had also flagged the vehicle, believing the delivery might require oversize permits.

Hocevar had previously discussed purchasing the British Chieftain in a separate YouTube video. He joked that other NASCAR drivers should remember that he owns a tank and described the vehicle as being in good condition and never having seen combat.

The Chieftain entered British military service in the 1960s, and museum examples of later versions weigh roughly 55 metric tons.

The incident also highlights Hocevar’s growing presence on YouTube. His channel, which features racing content, property updates and personal projects, had more than 100,000 subscribers when the tank video appeared. The footage quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

For now, the $800 Chevrolet Cobalt is nothing more than wreckage, while Hocevar’s military tank has become the center of an unusual neighborhood dispute.