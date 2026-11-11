NASCAR Team CEO Crushes Carson Hocevar’s Indy 500 Hopes With Blunt 2027 Verdict

Carson Hocevar’s dream of competing in the Indianapolis 500 has suffered a setback after Spire Motorsports CEO Jeff Dickerson ruled out a 2027 entry.

The 23-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver has expressed interest in taking part in the famous IndyCar race, and discussions have already taken place within the wider TWG Motorsports organization.

However, Dickerson explained that Hocevar still needs to show more discipline behind the wheel before the team considers putting him in an IndyCar.

Speaking during NASCAR championship weekend, the Spire CEO confirmed the team remains open to the idea but believes the timing is not right.

His comments leave Hocevar’s Indy 500 ambitions alive, although fans will have to wait beyond 2027 for a possible attempt.

Carson Hocevar’s Indy 500 Plans Hit a Roadblock

Dickerson confirmed that Spire has discussed the possibility of helping Hocevar compete in the Indianapolis 500 through its connection with Andretti Global.

“Sure, sure, and it’s something that he wants to do and I know [TWG CEO] Dan [Towriss] and I have talked about it, but yeah for sure,” Dickerson said.

Hocevar has made it clear that he’s interested in the Indy 500. The Michigan native attended practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during race week in May and later discussed his desire to compete in the event.

Spire’s connection with TWG Motorsports provides a possible route for the NASCAR driver. TWG oversees motorsports activities spanning Cadillac’s Formula 1 team and Andretti Global’s IndyCar and Formula E programs.

However, Dickerson stressed that Hocevar needs to improve his driving discipline before making the move.

“We’re also wanting to see is a little more discipline in [Hocevar’s] race craft because he could actually hurt himself in those cars.”

He added that the team had discussed the opportunity but was not ready to move forward.

“But yeah we’ve talked about it for sure and I know it’s something that Dan has said when the time is right that we can do, but I don’t think we’re there yet.”

When asked whether Hocevar could make his Indy 500 debut in 2027, Dickerson gave a direct response.

“It’s not going to be in 2027, no.”

Spire Motorsports CEO Explains Hocevar’s 2026 Season

Hocevar and Spire enjoyed a successful 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, although the driver also attracted attention through several on-track incidents.

Hocevar secured his first Cup Series victory, while Spire placed two drivers in NASCAR’s Chase for the championship for the first time since the team’s formation in 2018.

His popularity also grew throughout the season. Hocevar finished third in trackside merchandise sales, trailing only Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Die-cast sales linked to his first victory ranked among the strongest since NASCAR and Lionel started their joint venture in 2010.

Spire also recorded its highest merchandise revenue.

Dickerson acknowledged Hocevar’s impact on the team’s commercial growth.

“It doesn’t hurt that Carson is in the news just about every week, right?”

However, his season also included disciplinary action. Spire suspended Hocevar for the Homestead season finale after he repeatedly brake-checked Team Penske’s Austin Cindric during the second-to-last race of the year.

Despite the suspension, Hocevar remained at the track, met with reporters and attracted long lines of fans seeking autographs.

Dickerson said the attention had helped the team’s growth.

“So whether he needs to be or not, I don’t think that hurts [the team’s growth]. I think we’re still in a place where there is no such thing as bad publicity at this stage of our game. We know that we’ll change, but where we’re at in our journey, we’re in it every week.”

Could Carson Hocevar Take on NASCAR’s Biggest Double-Race Challenge?

The possibility of Hocevar competing in the Indy 500 also raises questions about whether he could attempt NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

The challenge, known as The Double, involves racing in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Katherine Legge was the last NASCAR driver to attempt the challenge earlier in 2026.

Dickerson did not discuss whether Hocevar would consider attempting both races. His comments focused on the driver’s readiness and safety before any IndyCar opportunity.

For now, Spire’s priority remains Hocevar’s development in NASCAR. Although the team has not closed the door on an Indy 500 appearance, Dickerson’s comments establish one clear point: Hocevar will not make his Indianapolis 500 debut in 2027.