NASCAR Cup Series Driver Uses Dirt Race Victory to Continue Kyle Busch’s Legacy

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson turned a dominant sprint car victory into a touching tribute to the late Kyle Busch on Monday night at Davenport Speedway in Iowa. After winning the Iowa Lottery Duel in the High Limit Racing series, Larson announced that he would donate his prize money to the Bundle of Joy Fund, the charity founded by Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch.

The gesture came less than two weeks after Busch’s death on May 21, 2026, at age 41, from complications related to severe pneumonia and sepsis. Larson’s decision added another chapter to the NASCAR community’s efforts to honor Busch’s memory.

While the two drivers spent years competing against each other, Larson’s donation showed the respect Busch earned throughout the racing world and highlighted the lasting impact of his charitable work.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Kyle Larson Donates Dirt Race Winnings to Kyle Busch’s charity

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson delivered a commanding performance at Davenport Speedway while competing in the High Limit Racing series. Driving the No. 57 for Kyle Larson Racing, he led the final 24 laps of the 30-lap feature and won by more than three seconds.

The victory marked a strong start to a busy week of dirt racing for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Larson also used the moment to honor Kyle Busch by performing the well-known “Busch Bow” celebration in victory lane.

Following the race, Larson announced that his winnings would go directly to the Bundle of Joy Fund.

“This time I’m going to send it to Kyle and Samantha Busch’s foundation, the Bundle of Joy. We all know how much the Busch family means to all of us and we greatly miss Kyle.”

Kyle Larson Explains Why He Chose Kyle Busch Charity

Larson expanded on his decision during his post-race interview and reflected on the upcoming celebration of Busch’s life.

“This time I’m going to send it to Kyle and Samantha Busch’s foundation, the Bundle of Joy. We all know how much the Busch family means to all of us and we greatly miss Kyle and we get to celebrate his life tomorrow, so I’m looking forward to doing that. And yeah I want to send that money to them.”

The announcement received strong support from fans and members of the racing community. Larson and Busch shared many memorable battles during their careers, but the donation highlighted the close relationships that often exist beyond the competition.

The tribute came during an emotional period for NASCAR as drivers, teams, and fans continue mourning Busch’s passing.

Kyle Busch Charity Continues Helping Families

The Bundle of Joy Fund was founded by Kyle and Samantha Busch in 2015 after their own experience with infertility treatments. The organization provides grants to couples seeking in vitro fertilization treatment.

By the time of Busch’s death, the charity had awarded 178 grants and helped more than 111 families welcome children. The Busches personally invested millions of dollars into the program over the years.

Since Busch’s passing, donations to the charity have increased as fans and members of the racing industry work to continue its mission. Larson’s contribution adds to that growing support.

While Kyle Busch will always be remembered for his 234 national series victories and his on-track success, the continued work of the Bundle of Joy Fund reflects another important part of his legacy. Larson’s decision to donate his dirt race winnings ensures that the legacy continues helping families while honoring one of NASCAR’s most accomplished champions.