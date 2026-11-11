NASCAR Cup Series Driver Wipes Social Media Accounts as Cryptic Message Raises Questions

Brad Keselowski has surprised NASCAR fans by clearing almost all previous posts from his social media accounts. On November 11, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion removed his earlier content from X, Instagram and Facebook, leaving behind a single photograph and a short message about his future.

The sudden move comes at a difficult time for the RFK Racing driver, who is preparing to leave the organization after the 2026 season. Keselowski is also dealing with an ongoing family court case following his separation from his wife, Erika.

While he has not explained the reason behind the social media changes, his decision has attracted attention as questions continue to surround his racing future and personal life.

Brad Keselowski Wipes NASCAR Social Media Accounts

The sudden change first caught the attention of The Athletic motorsports reporter Jordan Bianchi, who highlighted the changes across Keselowski’s social media accounts.

“Something interesting is happening with Brad Keselowski’s social media accounts this morning. It appears that all previous posts have been removed from his X, Instagram and Facebook pages,” Bianchi wrote.

Keselowski left one photograph showing him standing in front of several race cars from different stages of his career. He posted the picture with the caption:

“Proud of where I’ve been. Ready for what’s next.”

The message quickly attracted attention from NASCAR fans. Some suggested the driver was trying to build excitement around his next career move, while others expressed disappointment over losing access to his older photographs.

One response simply read, “It’s called divorce.”

However, Keselowski has not publicly explained why he removed the posts or connected the decision to any personal or professional development.

Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Exit Raises Questions About NASCAR

The social media changes come as Keselowski prepares to leave RFK Racing after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The team announced in September that the 2012 champion would depart the No. 6 Ford following differences over their plans for the future. Keselowski wanted to continue racing for several more years while maintaining a leadership role. However, the organization wanted him to move towards a greater focus on competition management.

Keselowski also confirmed he had made an offer to purchase the organization, but the proposal did not move forward.

On October 31, both sides agreed to let him pursue other driving opportunities for 2027. RFK Racing confirmed that he would remain a passive investor but step away from governance, competition oversight, and board activities.

Keselowski also confirmed plans to begin selling his 20% ownership stake.

He has repeatedly stated he is not ready to retire and remains interested in competing in NASCAR. However, he has yet to announce his next team.

Brad Keselowski Faces Personal Challenges Away From NASCAR

Keselowski’s professional uncertainty also comes alongside an ongoing family court matter.

Court documents filed in Iredell County, North Carolina, on August 7, 2026, show that Keselowski and his wife, Erika Paige Keselowski, separated on March 18, 2026, with plans to live permanently apart.

The couple married in 2017 and have four children. Keselowski filed for temporary and permanent shared physical and legal custody.

In his complaint, he alleged his wife had severely limited his time with their children since the separation. He also claimed she denied his requests for overnight visits on at least 30 occasions.

These claims remain allegations in Keselowski’s court filing and have not been established as facts by a judge. The custody case remains separate from his NASCAR career, and the filing was not a divorce petition.

For now, Keselowski’s social media message offers little information about his next move. With his RFK Racing departure approaching and his 2027 plans still undecided, NASCAR fans are waiting to see what the former Cup Series champion announces next.