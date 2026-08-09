NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Face Pre-Race Penalties Before Iowa Speedway Showdown

Three NASCAR Cup Series stars will face a tough challenge before Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 after NASCAR ordered Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin to start from the rear of the field. The penalties followed unapproved adjustments made to their cars after incidents during Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions at Iowa Speedway.

Dustin Long first reported penalties for Elliott and Keselowski before later confirming Hamlin had also been moved to the back. The three drivers will begin the race from behind the remaining 36 cars in the 350-lap event. The setback is especially important at Iowa Speedway, where track position, clean air and strong restarts can help drivers move through traffic.

NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Sent to the Rear

Long first reported the penalties affecting Elliott and Keselowski. “Cars of Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski will start at the rear for today’s Cup race at Iowa for unapproved adjustments after their incidents Saturday. No other cars to the rear at this time,” Long posted.

He also verified the race coverage details by stating, “Coverage is on @usasports and begins at 3 pm ET.”

Elliott’s problems began during Saturday practice. The Hendrick Motorsports driver spun after his No. 9 Chevrolet bottomed out and hit the wall. His team repaired the car, but NASCAR classified the changes as unapproved adjustments. Elliott had qualified 32nd before he received the penalty.

Keselowski suffered a more serious qualifying incident. The RFK Racing driver initially qualified fourth, but his No. 6 Ford snapped loose entering Turn 1 on his second lap and hit the outside wall. Overnight repairs resulted in the same penalty.

Denny Hamlin Also Receives Penalty

Hamlin was added to the list later in the morning. Long reported the development, writing, “#NASCAR confirms Denny Hamlin also going to the rear for unapproved adjustments, joining Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott at the back of the field for the green.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver faced brake problems during both practice and qualifying, which resulted in a 29th-place grid position based on speed. NASCAR allows teams to make certain overnight repairs, but officials determined that the work on Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota went beyond the permitted changes.

Hamlin enters the Iowa Corn 350 as the Cup Series points leader. Elliott is also looking for stronger results, while Keselowski is outside the playoff cutline with the regular season nearing its final races.

Iowa Corn 350 Starting Lineup and TV Coverage

The three penalized drivers will start at the rear of the 36-car field for the Iowa Corn 350. Iowa Speedway is a 0.875-mile short track known for tight racing and frequent cautions, making it difficult for drivers to move through traffic quickly.

Ryan Blaney won the pole with a lap of 134.191 mph. Kyle Larson will start alongside him, while Joey Logano qualified third.

The Iowa Corn 350 will air on USA Network, with the green flag scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. The race comes with only a handful of regular-season events remaining before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

NASCAR’s penalties also show the importance of inspection and adjustment rules after practice and qualifying incidents. Teams must repair damaged cars while staying within the permitted rules, as unapproved work can force drivers to the rear before the race even begins.