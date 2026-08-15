NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Hit With Pre-Race Penalties Before Richmond Raceway Race

The NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Richmond Raceway took a difficult turn for Christopher Bell and Cody Ware after both teams failed technical inspection twice on Friday. The two cars eventually passed inspection on their third attempts, but the failures brought penalties before Saturday’s Cook Out 400.

Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Ware’s No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet lost pit road selection, while both car chiefs were ejected from the facility for the rest of the race weekend. “Dustin Long reported, NASCAR … The cars of Christopher Bell and Cody Ware each failed inspection twice today at Richmond. Christopher Bell’s car chief has been ejected and the team loses pit road selection. Cody Ware’s car chief has been ejected and the team loses pit road selection.”

NASCAR Cup Series Penalties Hit Bell and Ware

The NASCAR Cup Series inspection rules require every car to meet technical specifications before racing. After two failed inspections, Bell’s car chief Chris Sherwood and Ware’s car chief Dave Jones were ejected. Both teams also lost the right to choose their preferred pit stalls.

A third inspection failure would have brought a much heavier NASCAR penalty. The affected cars would have started at the rear and served a drive-through penalty under green-flag conditions. Bell and Ware avoided that punishment by passing inspection on their third attempts.

The NASCAR Cup Series penalties still created problems for both teams before the Richmond Raceway race.

Christopher Bell Faces Extra Challenge at Richmond

Bell enters the NASCAR Cup Series race sixth in the standings after a strong season. He finished second at Iowa Speedway and has recorded seven runner-up finishes in 2026 without a win, matching a historical mark.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also has a strong record at Richmond Raceway. He finished sixth or better in seven of his previous 10 starts at the short track. Bell qualified eighth for the Cook Out 400, giving him a strong starting position before Friday’s NASCAR penalties changed the situation.

Losing Sherwood could affect communication and preparation throughout the NASCAR Cup Series weekend. The loss of pit selection also means Bell’s team will receive a remaining pit stall rather than choosing its preferred position.

Richmond Raceway Race Now Has Added Pressure

The Cook Out 400 will cover 400 laps at Richmond Raceway, where tire wear, track position and clean air can play important roles. Bell’s team must now manage the race without its car chief and without control over pit stall selection.

Ware faces a different situation. He sits 35th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and did not qualify after spinning during practice. The penalties still disrupt the No. 51 team’s preparation, although Ware was already expected to start farther back.

Only three races remain before the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series playoff field is set. Bell remains in a strong position to qualify, but the Richmond Raceway penalties give his team another challenge to manage.

The Cook Out 400 is scheduled for Saturday evening and will air on USA Network, HBO Max, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Both the No. 20 and No. 51 cars were cleared to race after passing inspection, but their NASCAR Cup Series penalties will remain in effect for the weekend.